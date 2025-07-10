Dangote Petroleum Refinery is set to construct fuel storage tanks in Namibia, aiming to supply up to 1.6 million barrels of gasoline and diesel to southern African nations.

The strategic move marks a major step in the refinery’s ambition to dominate the continent’s refined fuel supply chain and potentially reshape energy trade flows across the region.

According to Reuters, the new facility will be located at the Walvis Bay harbour, a key logistics hub on Namibia’s Atlantic coast.

The storage tanks will supply refined fuel to countries including Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Namibia itself.

There are also plans to extend supply to the southern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), positioning Dangote Refinery as a critical player in southern Africa’s fuel ecosystem.

“Nigeria’s Dangote petroleum refinery will construct storage tanks in Namibia to hold at least 1.6 million barrels of gasoline and diesel to supply refined fuel to southern Africa,” the source read in part.

It added that “The storage tanks would be used to supply gasoline and diesel to Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Dangote was also considering supplying fuel to the southern Democratic Republic of Congo.”

An official of the Namibia Ports Authority confirmed the plans, noted that the tanks would be situated within the Walvis Bay harbour.

More insights

The 650,000 barrels-per-day Dangote Refinery, built by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, began operations in 2024 and has been ramping up production while aggressively seeking export markets.

Its latest move into southern Africa follows recent reports of the refinery’s first gasoline shipment to Asia signaling its entry into the global fuel export market beyond West Africa.

At full capacity, the refinery is expected to meet Nigeria’s domestic fuel demand, already significantly reducing the country’s reliance on imported refined products and channeling the surplus to international markets.

Industry observers say the refinery’s growing export footprint could transform Africa’s fuel supply dynamics and offer southern African nations more stable access to refined products.

What you should know

In early 2024, Dangote Refinery began exporting gasoil to West Africa, reducing reliance on European imports and establishing itself as a key regional supplier.

Though operating below full capacity, it marked the refinery’s entry into the export market.

In June 2025, exports expanded globally. The refinery began supplying aviation fuel, naphtha, PMS, and diesel to markets across Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Asia, strengthening its position as a major player in global fuel trade.