The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the official release of the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results written between May 12 and May 23, 2025, across the country.

The exam, which is the final assessment for Junior Secondary School 3 (JSS3) students in Nigeria, covered 12 core subjects with a total of 179,201 candidates who registered and sat for the examination.

This was disclosed by the spokesperson of the Council, Azeez Sani, in a statement released from NECO’s headquarters in Minna, Niger State.

The release of the results received approval after deliberations by the BECE Awards Committee, chaired by Dr. Folake Olatunji David, Director of Basic Education at the Federal Ministry of Education.

She commended the Council for what she described as a seamless administration of the examination and result processing. The meeting also had in attendance several secondary school principals drawn from across Nigeria, alongside NECO management representatives.

Re-sit date fixed

NECO further confirmed that candidates who failed English Studies or Mathematics will have an opportunity to resit those papers.

“The Re-sit examination is scheduled to be held on 23rd and 24th July, 2025 for Mathematics and English Studies,” Sani added

The timetable and modalities for the resit will be made available on NECO’s official website.

What you should know

The Examinations Council has opened registration for the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) External for candidates who are no longer in the formal school system. The registration period began on July 7 and will end on September 18, 2025.

Only candidates who have sat for the internal SSCE within the last five years are eligible. Each candidate must possess a National Identification Number (NIN), which will be linked to their biometric data during registration and verified again at the examination to curb impersonation. Any mismatch will lead to disqualification and legal consequences.

The fee for registration is N40,000, inclusive of required materials and service charges. Candidates who miss the September 18 deadline will pay an additional N10,000 as a late fee beginning September 19.

The SSCE External exam will run from September 29 to December 19, 2025. Candidates must bring a signed and stamped photo card to gain entry into the exam hall, and they are allowed only one time correction before the exams start.

Computer-Based Test (CBT) options are available for interested candidates, and those with special needs must indicate so during registration.