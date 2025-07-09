C&I Leasing Plc is once more in the market spotlight, achieving strategic victories as its build-up to its forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) goes into full swing.

Up against a record-breaking year, C&I Leasing has just signed a major fleet management transaction valued at about N4 billion, a development that will secure its status as Nigeria’s largest leasing and mobility solutions firm.

This follows other high-profile transactions with major Nigerian entities and multinationals in the telecommunications and energy sectors—a testament to expanding market confidence in its ability to perform and leverage its innovations.

These developments were received warmly by the capital market this week. On Monday, July 7th, 2025, C&I leasing’s price closed the market at N6.00, 9.7% higher than its previous week’s closing price of N5.47, and on Tuesday it closed at N6.60.

This stock is up by 75.1% year-to-date after having started the year at N3.77. C&I shares have risen by 44% in the last four weeks, and it’s the 22nd best performer on NGX.

These outcomes demonstrate a healthy trend and exhibit continued company focus on value creation, operating excellence, and strategic growth.

C&I Leasing Plc is led by its Board Chairman, Dr. Samuel Maduka Onyishi, and Group Managing Director, Mr. Ugoji Lenin Ugoji, under whose leadership the company continues to chart a path of innovation, resilience, and sustainable growth.

As the company’s AGM draws near, stakeholders believe that better times are ahead, and a clear growth target is on course. There are bound to be further gains in the shares of this company before the year runs out.