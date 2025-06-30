No fewer than 50,000 Nigerians have tested positive for tuberculosis (TB) as a result of intensified screening efforts across the country, the Global Fund, an international non-governmental organization, has revealed.

However, the Fund expressed concern that many of those diagnosed have not yet been placed on treatment, posing a significant challenge to the country’s ability to contain the disease and curb its spread.

Mr. Ibrahim Tajudeen, Executive Secretary of the Global Fund Country Coordination Mechanism (CCM) in Nigeria, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja.

He spoke at the 11th quarterly meeting of the Ministerial Oversight Committee (MOC) for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

Tajudeen said that the individuals were screened as part of the ongoing tuberculosis case-finding efforts supported by the government and donor partners.

However, he said that a critical funding gap was now threatening to reverse the progress made.

“We have successfully screened more than 50,000 people who are TB-positive, but we are unable to begin treatment for many due to limited resources,” he said.

Revised global fund grant causing delays

According to him, the backlog is a result of constraints in the current funding cycle, which has seen reprioritization of activities under the new Global Fund grant.

“The Country Coordinating Mechanism CCM is expected to confirm its alignment with the revised funding allocation by July 14, a deadline that may determine whether those affected could access life-saving treatment in time,” he said.

Tajudeen said that tuberculosis, a preventable and curable disease, remained one of Nigeria’s leading infectious disease threats.

Health system strengthening efforts ongoing

In addition to the tuberculosis crisis, he highlighted several ongoing health interventions.

“More than 25.5 million tuberculosis tests have been conducted using modern diagnostic platforms.

“A total of 370 digital X-ray machines have been procured, with some already delivered to various states.

“The upgrade of six regional reference laboratories is currently underway,” he said.

Furthermore, he said that to support malaria prevention efforts, 16.6 million insecticide-treated nets had been distributed across the country.

He disclosed that the government had received a $95.5 million commitment from donors for the ongoing interventions.

Impact of budget shortfalls

The secretary, however, said that the shortfall from earlier budget projections had led to the shelving of several planned activities, including drug procurement, training, and capital investments.

He, therefore, called on the MOC and partners to urgently intervene to prevent the situation from escalating.

“Screening alone is not enough; without treatment, we risk fueling the very epidemic we seek to control,” Tajudeen said.

Tuberculosis burden in Nigeria remains among the highest globally, even as advocates are urging stronger collaboration and sustained funding to close the care gap.

Experts also warn that leaving diagnosed individuals untreated increases the risk of transmission and undermines national health goals.