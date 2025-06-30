The United States has introduced a policy shift in 2025 that allows foreign startup founders and business owners to self-sponsor their H-1B visas, a move expected to reshape global entrepreneurship and innovation.

According to TravelBiz, foreign entrepreneurs were previously required to secure a U.S.-based employer to petition for their H-1B visa, often depending on third-party arrangements.

The H-1B visa is initially valid for three years and can be extended to six years.

Additional extensions may be possible if the applicant is working toward permanent residency.

However, most applicants must go through the annual H-1B lottery unless their sponsoring company qualifies for a cap exemption, which usually applies to universities and nonprofit institutions.

Key Changes Introduced in 2025

The update marks the first time USCIS officially allows startup founders and sole proprietors to sponsor their own H-1B visas. It removes the need for an external employer, giving entrepreneurs a direct route to start businesses in the U.S.

To qualify, the founder’s company must demonstrate an employer-employee relationship. This usually involves creating a board or advisory group with authority over employment decisions, including hiring, performance reviews, and termination.

Founders can now apply through either the regular H-1B lottery or, if eligible, under cap-exempt categories, broadening opportunities for entrepreneurs linked to qualifying institutions.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says the move is aimed at promoting innovation, creating jobs, and strengthening the U.S. position as a global startup hub, particularly in sectors such as technology, biotechnology, and finance.

Eligibility and application requirements

Applicants seeking self-sponsorship under the new H-1B visa policy must own a legally registered U.S. business and show that the company can pay the required wage.

They must also hold at least a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field and occupy a role that qualifies as a specialty occupation involving advanced, specialized knowledge.

USCIS requires proof of a valid employer-employee relationship within the business, even if the applicant is the sole founder. This typically involves an independent body, such as a board or advisor, with oversight of authority.

USCIS emphasizes that generic business roles do not meet the criteria. The position must involve specialized knowledge that aligns with the founder’s academic background.

More insights

This update gives international entrepreneurs a more formal and flexible route to launch and scale their startups in the U.S., eliminating a major hurdle in the immigration process.

The change is expected to attract more founders to the U.S., fueling innovation, job creation, and long-term economic growth. It also gives skilled entrepreneurs around the world a clearer chance to build their businesses in one of the most competitive markets globally.