Cuba has announced the extension of physical tourist card validity until December 31, 2025, giving travelers time to adjust to the country’s new electronic visa (e-Visa) system, which launched in July 2024.

According to TravelBiz, the move allows holders of the traditional Tarjeta del Turista to continue entering Cuba until the end of next year, even though new tourist cards are no longer being issued.

Nairametrics reported that the physical tourist card, originally set to expire on December 31, 2024, was previously extended to June 30, 2025, as part of Cuba’s phased transition to a digital visa system.

The Cuban Ministry of Tourism clarified that while physical tourist cards are no longer being issued, those already in circulation will remain valid for entry into the country until December 31, 2025.

The e-Visa costs €22 in most countries and US$50 for U.S. applicants. Due to banking restrictions, payments must be made offline, through cash, cheque, or bank transfer, at a Cuban embassy or consulate.

Processing takes a few days. The visa allows single entry, is valid for up to 90 days, and can be extended while in Cuba.

All travellers must complete the D’Viajeros form within seven days before arrival. The online form collects health, customs, and immigration information and generates a QR code required at entry. Failure to complete the form may cause delays.

The shift to a digital visa process is part of Cuba’s gradual phase-out of the paper-based system, aimed at improving efficiency and accessibility for international travellers.

Cuba has made recent updates to its travel regulations to enhance the experience for international visitors. The updates focus on two main areas: the D’Viajeros online registration platform and the validity of tourist cards issued before the introduction of the e-Visa system.

D’Viajeros serves as an online portal for travelers to submit personal and travel-related information before their arrival. The extended registration period allows for greater convenience, helping ensure a smoother entry process for visitors.

Cuba’s decision to extend the use of existing tourist cards while continuing its e-Visa rollout reflects a commitment to a smooth and inclusive digital transition. The phased approach offers flexibility to travellers who have planned ahead while encouraging adoption of the new system.

The update also supports the country’s broader goal of improving the entry experience through simplified procedures and digital infrastructure, aligning with global trends in travel and immigration reform.