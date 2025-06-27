Tanger Med in Morocco and Port Said in Egypt are the only African ports ranked among the world’s top 100, according to the 2025 State of Africa’s Infrastructure report by the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC).

Tanger Med placed 4th globally, while Port Said was ranked 16th.

The ranking is based on the World Bank and S&P Global’s 2023 Container Port Performance Index, which is the latest edition available.

It highlighted persistent inefficiencies across the continent’s port systems

Key factors behind Africa’s low performance include high cargo dwell times, weak hinterland connectivity, and underdeveloped logistics infrastructure, the report noted.

“According to the World Bank and S&P Global’s 2023 Container Port Performance Index, most African ports rank poorly due to high dwell times and poor connectivity with the hinterland, typically due to a lack of multimodality and a lack of warehousing/ storage infrastructure. Only Tanger Med in Morocco (4th globally) and Port Said in Egypt (16th) stand out as exceptions,” the report read in part.

The AFC report noted that South Africa’s main container terminals, including Durban, Ngqura, and Cape Town, remain among the lowest-ranked globally. Other ports such as Berbera, Mogadishu, Alexandria, and Conakry recorded limited gains but still fall short of international benchmarks.

Despite rising cargo volumes and growing private investment, many African ports still depend on outdated systems and lack integration with inland logistics, leading to high costs and delays.

More insights

In many cases, the report noted, it is cheaper to ship a container from Asia to Africa than to move it across the continent. This cost imbalance stems from poor multimodal links, inefficient border procedures, and fragmented logistics networks.

To address these gaps, countries such as Kenya, Ethiopia, and Tanzania are developing dry ports connected to standard-gauge rail lines. In West Africa, private operators like AGL and APM Terminals are investing in inland container depots to ease congestion and improve cargo movement.

The AFC noted that terminal upgrades must be matched by improvements in shared marine infrastructure such as berths and access channels. It also recommended adopting digital systems, including maritime single windows, cargo tracking tools, and automated gate operations to boost efficiency.

With 16 landlocked countries relying on coastal ports, the report emphasized the need to improve port-hinterland connectivity to support the African Continental Free Trade Area.

These developments reflect a broader third wave of port privatization. Governments, facing fiscal pressures and rising trade volumes, are turning to private investors to modernize maritime infrastructure. As of 2025, only Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, and Tunisia had not formalized port concessions on the mainland.

New investors from emerging markets, including AD Ports from the UAE, Albayrak Group from Turkey, and Marsa Maroc from Morocco, are expanding their presence. Between 2023 and 2024, new port deals were signed in Luanda, Banjul, Walvis Bay, Lobito, Pointe-Noire, Safaga, and Maputo. The Maputo concession was extended to 2058, and Marsa Maroc partnered with CMA CGM to develop a terminal at Nador West Med in Morocco.

While infrastructure investment continues, the AFC concluded that long-term progress depends on cutting inland logistics costs, improving transport integration, and adopting digital solutions to meet global performance standards.