The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the compulsory retirement of nine judges in Imo State over allegations of age falsification.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by Kemi Babalola Ogedengbe, NJC Deputy Director (Information).

The decision was reached at the NJC’s 109th meeting, presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat M. O. Kekere-Ekun, held on 25 June 2025.

Compulsory Retirement Update

According to the statement, the Council made its decision after considering the reports of its Investigation Committee on allegations of age falsification against eighteen (18) judges of the Imo State judiciary, as well as the queries issued to Justices V. U. Okorie and T. N. Nzeukwu.

The Council recommended the compulsory retirement of ten judges of the Imo State judiciary—nine for age falsification and one for bypassing judicial hierarchy and positioning himself to be appointed as acting Chief Judge of the Imo State High Court.

“Nine (9) of the affected judges of the Imo State judiciary were found to have altered their dates of birth in their official records to confer upon themselves the undue advantage of staying longer in service. The other judicial officer, Hon. Justice T. N. Nzeukwu, was found to have made himself available to be sworn in as acting Chief Judge of the Imo State High Court, knowing fully well that he was fourth in the hierarchy of judges of the Imo State judiciary, contrary to Section 271 (4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended,” the statement partly reads.

The nine judges said to have falsified their records, comprising five (5) High Court judges and four judges of the Customary Court of Appeal, Imo State, are:

Hon. Justice M. E. Nwagboso (High Court)

Hon. Justice B. C. Iheka (High Court)

Hon. Justice K. A. Leaweanya (High Court)

Hon. Justice Okereke Chinyere Ngozi (High Court)

Hon. Justice Innocent Chidi Ibeawuchi (High Court)

Hon. Justice Tennyson Nze (Customary Court of Appeal)

Hon. Justice Ofoha Uchenna (Customary Court of Appeal)

Hon. Justice Everyman Eleanya (Customary Court of Appeal)

Hon. Justice Rosemond Ibe (Customary Court of Appeal)

Justice T. N. Nzeukwu was also sanctioned for making himself available to be sworn in as acting Chief Judge of Imo State.

The NJC added that the President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Imo State, Justice V. U. Okorie, who chaired the commission that nominated Justice Nzeukwu as acting Chief Judge, was absolved, having dissented on record against the recommendation to appoint Justice T. N. Nzeukwu as acting Chief Judge.

The Council “reiterated its earlier directive to the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, to swear in the most senior judge of the state as the acting Chief Judge.”

“The Council, however, dismissed, for want of merit, similar allegations against three judges of the State High Court whose dates of birth were found to bear no discrepancies.

“Six High Court judges of the state, whose dates of birth either had discrepancies but with acceptable explanations, or whose discrepancies arose from genuine corrections to their disadvantage, were also exonerated.

“The judges whose dates of birth were found to bear no discrepancies are:

Hon. Justice I. O. Agugua (High Court)

Hon. Justice C. A. Ononeze-Madu (High Court)

Hon. Justice L. C. Azuama (High Court)

“The two judges given a clean bill of health owing to provision of acceptable explanations for discrepancies in their dates of birth are:

Hon. Justice Vincent I. Onyeka (High Court)

Hon. Justice Vivian O. B. Ekezie (High Court),” the statement partly reads.

The Council directed that Justice Onyeka and Justice Ekezie must maintain the date of birth supplied by the Council of Legal Education in their official records.

Four other judges were absolved on the grounds that they genuinely corrected their dates of birth to their disadvantage.

The Council has strongly advised the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, to appoint the most senior judicial officer as the acting Chief Judge of the Imo State High Court.