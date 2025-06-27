The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has introduced a Digital Competence Framework and Career Progression Model designed to enhance ICT capacity and retain skilled professionals within the civil service.

NITDA’s Director General, Kashifu Inuwa, announced this during the maiden International Civil Service Conference in Abuja, hosted by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Represented by Dr. Ahmed Tambawal, Acting Director of the Digital Literacy and Capacity Building Department, Inuwa said the new framework was developed in collaboration with the Office of the Head of Service to address longstanding challenges around stagnant career growth and underutilisation of digital talent in the public sector.

“Highly skilled professionals are often stuck in roles that don’t reflect their expertise, while their counterparts in the private sector benefit from clear advancement paths and continuous training,” Inuwa noted.

Structured pathways and global certifications

According to the DG, the new framework, already being piloted within NITDA, offers structured career development pathways and access to globally recognised ICT certifications.

It will be scaled across all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), providing civil servants with the tools to grow professionally and actively contribute to Nigeria’s digital economy ambitions.

Alongside the framework, NITDA also announced the launch of a Digital Champions Programme in partnership with the Office of the Head of Service.

The initiative identifies top digital talents across MDAs and equips them with specialised training to spearhead innovation and transformation efforts within their organisations.

“These champions will drive digital change from within, promoting efficiency and fostering a culture of innovation across government,” Inuwa added.

Countering the “japa” trend

These efforts come at a critical time as the country continues to lose skilled ICT professionals to opportunities abroad, a phenomenon popularly known as the “Japa” trend.

NITDA believes that by offering a more dynamic and rewarding work environment, especially for tech professionals in government, it can help reverse this exodus.

“We are committed to developing a digital civil service that retains talent, encourages growth, and drives national development,” Inuwa said.

Other speakers at the session included Permanent Secretary Faruk Yabo Yusuf, digital transformation expert Kevin Cunnington, and Wumi Oghoetuoma-Jolomi. Discussions revolved around how digital transformation is reshaping governance globally, requiring not just new technologies but a fundamental rethink of how public institutions operate, deliver services, and engage with citizens.

Participants agreed that success will depend on building essential digital skills, assessing workforce capabilities, and adopting data-driven approaches to improve service delivery and public trust.