The National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) has announced plans to incorporate QR codes, blockchain technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) into its genetically modified organisms (GMOs) regulatory processes in Nigeria.

The South-West Zonal Controller of the agency, Dr Ugo Onyekwelu, disclosed this on Thursday during her presentation at the 11th Regional Food Science and Technology Summit organised by the Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology (NIFST) in Lagos.

She said integrating technologies into the regulation would help make more informed regulation, improve efficiency, and enhance transparency in the country’s growing biotechnology space.

Lab-grown foods not yet approved in Nigeria

Onyekwelu said that while lab-grown foods were not yet approved in Nigeria, the NBMA’s biosecurity policy provides the mandate for their regulation in the future.

According to her, beyond biosafety, which focuses on the safe handling of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs), NBMA also regulates biosecurity.

“It addresses the intentional release of harmful pathogens and the misuse of microorganisms, citing Ebola and COVID-19 as examples of threats that biosecurity aims to prevent

“The regulatory process for GMOs takes eight to ten years of rigorous scientific analysis to ensure safety for human health, animals, and the environment,” she said.

Onyekwelu said the agency currently uses a single window system within the Nigerian Trade Portal to trace and monitor GMO imports, which enables authorities to flag suspicious shipments and supervise all GMO-related movements into the country.

According to Onyekwelu, the NBMA is actively working with NAFDAC to develop new regulatory guidelines to address emerging biotechnologies. She emphasized that NBMA’s biosecurity policy already provides the legal mandate to regulate future technologies, including those involving lab-cultured products and other synthetic biology applications.

Common misconceptions about GMOs

Onyekwelu clarified common misconceptions about GMOs, stating that they are not created through chemical injections, but by inserting specific genes to produce traits such as drought resistance, herbicide tolerance, or pest resilience.

She affirmed that all Genetically Modified Organisms approved in Nigeria are safe and undergo strict scientific assessment.

Current GMOs approved for commercial use in Nigeria include BT cotton, BT cowpea, and HT soybeans. She advised the public to report any unapproved GMOs for investigation.

Some of the crops currently undergoing field trials include:

African biofortified sorghum – enhanced with iron, zinc, and pro-vitamin A

GM cassava – engineered for delayed spoilage and virus resistance

Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee, Mrs. Taiwo Ubani, urged regulators to develop clear frameworks for approving new food technologies like GMOs and 3D food printing.

Ubani emphasized moderation in consumption and appropriate processing as key to safe food consumption, including genetically modified varieties. She used cassava as an example, noting that traditional high-cyanide types have been modified by institutions such as the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) to be safer.