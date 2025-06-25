The Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and Country Chair of Shell Companies in Nigeria, Mr Osagie Okunbor, is set to retire this month after 39 years of service with the energy giant.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Communications Manager of Shell Nigeria, Mrs Gladys Afam-Anadu, on Wednesday, June 24, 2025.

Afam-Anadu stated that the pre-retirement event for Shell Nigeria Country Chair commenced on Tuesday in Abuja, with stakeholders in the oil and gas industry, including government functionaries, regulators, and chief executives of indigenous and international oil companies attending.

She noted that the dignitaries highlighted Okunbor’s contributions to the development of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, especially Nigerian content, and playing key roles in Shell’s investments in Deep-water and Integrated Gas in Nigeria.

Marno to take over as Country Chair

According to the statement, the Executive Vice President of Nigeria, Marno de Jong, will take on the additional responsibilities of Country Chair Nigeria.

Marno de Jong, in his remarks, described Osagie as a respected leader in Shell and the broader industry whose wise counsel and insights have proved invaluable.

He said, “Osagie is a respected leader in Shell and the broader industry whose wise counsel and insights have proved invaluable. Over a career that has lasted nearly 40 years, Okunbor has related with a wide range of stakeholders, from communities to industry leaders, with empathy and excellent relational skills. We will all miss his presence and wish him a most enjoyable retirement.”

Okunbor, in his remark, said: “It has been an honour of a lifetime serving my country on a global platform offered by Shell. The Shell values of Honesty, Integrity and Respect for people have been useful in my modest contributions.”

About retiring Shell Nigeria Country Chair

A graduate of the University of Benin, Okunbor joined Shell in 1986 and has served in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Brunei, and the Netherlands.

He became Managing Director of the defunct Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) and Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria in 2015.

His previous roles include Vice President, Infrastructure and Logistics, Nigeria, Vice President, Human Resources, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Senior Advisor, Upstream International Operated Business.

Okunbor has also been a key player in the Nigerian energy industry, serving as two-term Chairman of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) of the Lagos Chamber of Industry.

He received the Dr Alirio Parra Lifetime Achievement Award in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry in 2022, among several other honours.

What you should know

Recall that earlier in March 2025, Shell announced the completion of the sale of the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) to Renaissance.

The divestment of SPDC aligns with Shell’s intent to simplify its presence in Nigeria through an exit of onshore oil production in the Niger Delta and a focus of future disciplined investment in its Deepwater and Integrated Gas positions.

Renaissance now controls SPDC’s 30% stake in the SPDC JV, an unincorporated joint venture with the government-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (55%), Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Ltd (10%), and Agip Energy and Natural Resources (Nigeria) Limited (5%)