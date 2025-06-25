Qucoon, a bootstrapped startup, leading in cloud and AI consultancy, today announced it has become one of the first African companies to achieve the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Services Competency.

This new badge from AWS’s global Partner Network recognizes Qucoon’s proven expertise in architecting and deploying large-scale generative AI solutions using Amazon’s cutting-edge models and infrastructure.

Pioneering GenAI on the Continent

Since the debut of AWS’s generative AI suite, which includes Bedrock, Titan models, and SageMaker Canvas, enterprises worldwide have raced to harness its power. Qucoon’s certified team has already shipped projects ranging from AI-powered conversational agents for Financial services to LLM-driven document summarization tools for financial services and e-commerce demonstrating both technical mastery and business impact at scale.

“Securing the AWS GenAI Competency validates our end-to-end capabilities,” said Yinka Daramola, CEO of Qucoon. “We’re proud to lead in Africa, showing that local teams can match, and even exceed global standards for responsible, performant AI solutions.”

Why It Matters for African Businesses

Trusted Expertise: Direct access to AWS best-practice architectures—no more costly trial-and-error.

Direct access to AWS best-practice architectures—no more costly trial-and-error. Speed to Value: Pre-validated reference implementations mean faster GenAI pilot rollouts.

Pre-validated reference implementations mean faster GenAI pilot rollouts. Local Insights: Deep understanding of African data challenges (clean data pipelines, multilingual support) ensures solutions that actually work here.

Join Our Flagship “GenAI for African Businesses” Event

Building on this milestone, Qucoon is hosting a flagship event on the 24th of July, “GenAI for African Businesses,” to equip CIOs, product leaders, and developers with hands-on skills and strategic insights:

Keynotes from AWS experts on Bedrock & SageMaker

Panels with local founders who’ve scaled AI-driven products

Live Labs: Build your first GenAI app—no code required

Networking: Connect with peers, investors, and AWS team.

Register Now

Spots are limited—secure your seat today and lead your business into the AI era.

About Qucoon

Founded in 2017, Qucoon partners with enterprises and startups across Africa to deliver cloud-native applications, data platforms, and AI solutions. An AWS Advanced Tier Consulting Partner, Qucoon was named AWS Rising Star for Sub-Saharan Africa in 2024.