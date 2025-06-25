Larry Ellison, co-founder and chief technology officer of Oracle Corporation, has added a staggering $67 billion to his net worth in the first six months of 2025, driven largely by Oracle’s aggressive pivot into artificial intelligence and a recent surge in its stock price.

Ellison began the year with a net worth of approximately $192 billion, placing him comfortably among the world’s richest but well behind the very top ranks.

His wealth has fluctuated month to month amid market swings and investor sentiment toward tech stocks.

But his current net worth stands at $259 billion at the time of this publication, according to Forbes Real Time billionaire estimates.

However, a strong rally in Oracle shares has occurred, particularly following recent developments in AI-driven enterprise software. The latest catalyst for Oracle’s stock rise was a 4% jump in a single day, which came after the company announced a major new contract with the state of Texas.

Through a deal with the Texas Department of Information Resources, public safety agencies and government entities across the state will now have streamlined access to Oracle’s AI-powered Public Safety Suite.

The system, which combines call-taking, dispatch, record tracking, and evidence management, also features generative AI capabilities to ease the burden of administrative tasks like case reporting and data entry.

The move signals Oracle’s deepening commitment to public sector partnerships and enterprise-level AI integration. The company has invested heavily in AI infrastructure, and Ellison has referred to Oracle’s involvement in the Stargate AI initiative as “the biggest AI training project out there.”

Despite stepping down as Oracle’s CEO in 2014 after nearly four decades at the helm, Ellison remains a central figure in shaping the company’s direction as its chairman and CTO. Under his guidance, Oracle has expanded its portfolio through high-profile acquisitions, including the $28.3 billion purchase of electronic health records company Cerner in 2021.

Now valued at over $605 billion in market capitalization, Oracle continues to outperform broader indices and shows no sign of slowing, despite a relatively high price-to-earnings ratio of 47.

Ellison, 80, is also known for his personal investments and unconventional lifestyle. In 2012, he purchased nearly all of the Hawaiian island of Lanai for $300 million, where he now resides full-time. He previously served on Tesla’s board from 2018 to 2022 and held 45 million split-adjusted shares in the electric vehicle maker before stepping down.

While broader market optimism has played a role in tech’s upward momentum, Ellison’s continued rise reflects the growing value of enterprise AI and his uncanny ability to be at the center of it.