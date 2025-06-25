The Federal Government has unveiled the National Strategy and Action Plan (NSAP) on Animal Genetic Resources (AnGR) management to ensure effective conservation, utilization, and development of Nigeria’s livestock sector.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, described the NSAP as a major milestone in the country’s history.

He said the strategy was developed under the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) and aligned with international directives.

Maiha noted that the document reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the Interlaken Declaration of 2007, adopted by 106 countries, including Nigeria, and developed at the first International Technical Conference on Animal Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture held in Switzerland.

“The declaration recognizes the role of animal genetic diversity in ensuring food security, improving human nutrition, and supporting rural development.

“It affirms the shared and individual responsibilities of governments to conserve, sustainably utilize, and further develop AnGR.

“It also calls attention to significant capacity gaps at national and international levels and urges coordinated action, including increased funding and institutional support,” he said.

Global plan of action as a national framework

Maiha highlighted the importance of the Global Plan of Action (GPA) for Animal Genetic Resources (AnGR), describing it as a guiding framework for national efforts.

He explained that the GPA outlines 23 strategic priorities grouped under key areas such as characterization, inventory, and monitoring of trends and associated risks, sustainable use and development, conservation, policy and institutional frameworks, and capacity building.

“These priority areas provide the framework for effective development, utilization, and both in-vivo or live population and in-vitro or gene banks conservation of animal genetic resources,” he said.

Maiha added that implementing the strategy would contribute to reversing the ongoing loss of livestock biodiversity and conserving at-risk breeds vital to Nigeria’s food systems.

L-PRES coordinator calls for action and accountability

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Sanusi Abubakar, National Project Coordinator of L-PRES, emphasized the urgent need for effective management of Nigeria’s animal genetic resources to improve productivity and resilience in the livestock industry.

He stated, “The plan aims to promote the wise management of animal genetic resources and serves as a framework for international cooperation on AnGR. It is a critical tool for domesticating the Global Plan of Action for the management of these resources.”

Abubakar explained that the development of the strategy was prompted by Nigeria’s participation in the Global National Coordinators’ Workshop and the 13th Regular Session of the Intergovernmental Technical Working Group on AnGR, held at the FAO Headquarters in Rome from November 18 to 22, 2024.

He recalled, “A delegation from the defunct Department of Animal Husbandry Services and L-PRES attended the events. To our dismay, Nigeria was seated as an observer, unlike other African countries that participated as full delegates. This was due to our failure to meet the obligations of the Interlaken Declaration and the Global Plan of Action on AnGR, which we had signed and adopted.”

“This realization became a driving force for us, leading to the development of the National Strategy and Action Plan on AnGR. Today, we are here to officially launch the NSAP and inaugurate the National Advisory Committee,” he added.

Abubakar expressed optimism that the new strategy would not only restore Nigeria’s standing in the global livestock community but also guide national efforts towards sustainable livestock development.