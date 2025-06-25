ARM Holding Company, one of Nigeria’s foremost investment management firms, has announced the appointment of Wale Odutola as Group Chief Executive Officer and Osahon Ogiemudia as Executive Director, effective July 2025.

This strategic leadership transition marks a significant milestone in ARM’s 30-year journey and positions the Group for a new chapter of innovation, enterprise growth, and scale that is firmly aligned with Nigeria’s evolving economic landscape.

The announcement follows the planned exit of Ms. Jumoke Ogundare, the current Group CEO, who will step down on June 30, 2025, after three remarkable decades of service, including a decade of leadership as Group CEO.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Under her leadership, ARM reinforced its position as a trusted partner to individuals and institutions, expanded its asset management footprint, and deepened its impact across sectors.

Commenting on the leadership change, Ms. Jumoke Ogundare, the outgoing Group CEO, stated:

“It has been a privilege to lead ARM. I am confident that Wale and Osahon will continue to uphold our core values while exploring new paths for innovation, growth, and stakeholder impact. Their leadership will ensure that ARM remains firmly aligned with its mission and long-term strategic objectives.”

Wale Odutola, the incoming CEO, brings nearly three decades of experience in Nigeria’s financial services sector. He currently serves as Deputy CEO of ARM Holding Company and has previously held leadership roles across key subsidiaries, including ARM Pension Managers, ARM Securities, and ARM Properties Plc. Recognized for his strategic foresight, disciplined execution, and operational excellence, Wale has played a central role in driving group-wide performance, business integration, and resilience.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Odutola said:

“ARM has always stood for vision, integrity, and long-term value. I am honoured to lead this next chapter of growth alongside a team deeply committed to excellence and innovation. We will continue to anticipate the needs of our clients, contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s economic progress, and uphold the values that have defined ARM for three decades.”

Osahon Ogiemudia, who assumes the role of Executive Director, has led critical operational and corporate functions at ARM Holding Company. With a proven track record across various Group subsidiaries, including ARM Pension Managers and ARM Life, he brings a deep institutional knowledge and a strong focus on execution, client alignment and sustainability.

This leadership transition reflects ARM’s long-standing philosophy of internal growth, institutional continuity, and client-centered evolution. It ensures that the Group remains resilient and agile in meeting the dynamic needs of its clients and partners in an increasingly complex financial environment.

Commenting on the appointments, ARM’s Chairman, Deji Alli, stated:

“This transition marks not just a change in leadership, but a renewed commitment to growth and relevance in today’s Nigeria. As the economy shifts and opportunities emerge, ARM must evolve to meet the ambitions of a new generation of investors and institutions. With Wale and Osahon, we have a leadership team that is deeply experienced, forward-looking, and grounded in our mission. They are well-positioned to guide ARM’s transformation into a more agile, growth-oriented enterprise.”

Known for its specialization in Traditional Asset Management and Specialized Funds, ARM continues to set industry standards in innovation, governance, and sustainable investment practices. With a legacy of innovation, sound governance, and long-term thinking, ARM remains at the forefront of sustainable wealth creation in Africa.