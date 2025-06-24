Six Nigerian startups have been selected for the 2025 Google for Startups Accelerator: Africa, as the global tech giant unveiled its latest cohort of 15 AI-driven ventures shaping Africa’s digital future.

The Class 9 cohort, announced on Tuesday, features startups from Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, and South Africa, all using artificial intelligence (AI) to tackle pressing challenges across sectors like fintech, healthtech, logistics, and agritech.

From simplifying cross-border payments to improving access to healthcare and automating software quality checks, Nigeria’s representation reflects the country’s growing dominance in Africa’s innovation space.

“African startups are at the forefront of solving critical challenges across the continent, and their work with AI is truly transformative. We are incredibly excited to support these founders who are building for impact and helping to shape an inclusive AI ecosystem across Africa,” said Google’s Head of Startup Ecosystem, Africa, Folarin Aiyegbusi.

Meet the six Nigerian startups selected

According to Google’s statement, the startups selected from Nigeria include:

E-doc Online – A compliance and credit intelligence platform that uses real-time banking data to streamline onboarding and lending processes.

– A compliance and credit intelligence platform that uses real-time banking data to streamline onboarding and lending processes. GoNomad – Helps African businesses and freelancers build global companies and receive international payments like local entities.

– Helps African businesses and freelancers build global companies and receive international payments like local entities. Midddleman – A sourcing and payments platform simplifying imports from China for African businesses.

– A sourcing and payments platform simplifying imports from China for African businesses. Myltura – A digital health platform using AI to offer remote care, testing access, and integrated health data services.

– A digital health platform using AI to offer remote care, testing access, and integrated health data services. Pastel – Delivers enterprise-grade AI tools to financial institutions, including fraud detection and anti-money laundering solutions.

– Delivers enterprise-grade AI tools to financial institutions, including fraud detection and anti-money laundering solutions. Scandium – Provides AI-powered quality assurance tools for software teams, speeding up delivery and reducing bugs.

These startups were selected from a pool of nearly 1,500 applicants across the continent following a competitive application process launched in April 2025.

Three-month accelerator

The selected startups will undergo a three-month hybrid accelerator program running from June 23 to August 22, 2025.

They will receive technical mentorship from Google engineers and AI experts; up to $350,000 in Google Cloud credits; support in product leadership and business growth; and access to global investors, partners, and collaborators.

Google said the program is aimed at helping these startups scale their impact while strengthening the continent’s AI innovation ecosystem.

Other startups in the Class 9 cohort include Shamba Records (Kenya), YeneHealth (Ethiopia), TOLBI (Senegal), and Rapid Human AI (South Africa), each leveraging AI in transformative ways to tackle sector-specific challenges.

The cohort also includes Zerone Analytiqs (Ghana); Smartel Agri Tech (Rwanda); Shamba Records (Kenya); Regulon (Ghana); and Rapid Human AI (South Africa).

What you should know

This year’s selection shows Google’s strategic moves towards promoting responsible AI development rooted in local knowledge and context.

The tech giant believes that supporting startups with the tools and networks to grow will drive inclusive innovation across the continent.

Since its launch in 2018, the Google for Startups Accelerator: Africa has supported 153 startups from 17 countries.

According to recent data released by the company, these startups have collectively raised over $300 million in funding and created more than 3,500 jobs. Google has invested $5 million in equity-free funding and product credits to support their growth.