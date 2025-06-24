The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 312 suspects and seized 803.672 kilograms of hard drugs in Akwa Ibom between June 2024 and May 2025.

Mrs. Obot Bassey, the Akwa Ibom Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), disclosed this on Monday during a press conference in Uyo to mark the 2025 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The theme for this year’s observance is: “The Evidence Is Clear: Invest In Prevention, #BreakTheCircle.”

Bassey explained that the theme reflects a strategic shift from reactive approaches to preventive measures, guided by data, research, and evidence.

Breakdown of arrests and convictions

According to her, from June 2024 to May 2025, NDLEA has arrested 312 suspects, made up of 261 males and 51 females, and has seized 803. 672 kg of drugs.

“We have prosecuted and convicted 38 drug offenders and we have carried out drug addiction prevention programmes at 91 locations across Akwa Ibom state; we have rehabilitated 43 males and counselled 179 persons,” she said.

Bassey emphasized that drug abuse is not just a criminal issue, but a public health concern, stressing that prevention is a shared responsibility.

She urged parents, educators, religious leaders, and community members to work together in creating a supportive environment that promotes healthy lifestyles and discourages drug use.

According to her, beyond enforcing laws, stakeholders must also play a role in safeguarding the future of Nigerian children.

She reminded the youth that drug use negatively impacts both individual health and overall societal well-being.

Call for investment in prevention

Bassey called on the government, philanthropists, individuals, and institutions to invest significantly in preventive measures to address drug abuse.

The commander commended the Akwa Ibom State Government for its support, while appealing for logistics vehicles to enable the agency to reach all 31 local government areas across the state.

She added that the 2025 campaign theme highlights the need for continued investment in prevention and expressed gratitude to sister security agencies for their collaboration in the fight for a drug-free society.

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) seized 53,520 kilograms of illicit drugs valued at over N777 million in Edo State during the first half of 2025.

The NDLEA Commander in Edo, Mitchell Ofoyeju, disclosed the development on Monday in Benin during a media briefing to mark the 2025 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Ofoyeju also revealed the arrest of a 28-year-old suspect, Esther Abumere, a 300-level student of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, who was found in possession of illicit drugs.

In a separate operation, the NDLEA announced the interception of more than one million opioid pills in Bauchi, including tramadol, diazepam, and Exol-5, based on credible intelligence.

NDLEA operatives also intercepted large quantities of cannabis and methamphetamine in Kaduna and Abuja, further intensifying the agency’s crackdown on illicit drug trafficking.