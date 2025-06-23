If you’ve ever tried selling a gift card in Nigeria, you probably noticed something: not all platforms give you the same amount of money.

Some websites or buyers offer great rates. Others? Not so much.

So, how do you know where to sell your gift cards for the best price? That’s what this guide is all about.

Whether you’re selling a Steam, Apple, Amazon, or Google Play card, we’ll show you:

What affects gift card prices

Where to check your rate before selling

The best place to sell gift cards in Nigeria today

Why Gift Card Rates Are Different Everywhere

Gift card rates are like exchange rates — they can change daily and are different on every platform.

Here’s why:

Card type – Steam, Apple, Razer, etc., all have different values

Card origin – UK cards usually have better rates than US ones

Amount – Bigger cards often pay more per dollar

Demand – The more people want your card, the more it pays

Platform – Some websites simply pay better than others

That’s why it’s important to check what your card is worth before you sell.

A Simple Way to Know Your Gift Card’s Value

If you’re tired of guessing or messaging people to ask for rates, there’s a better way.

Use the Ridima Gift Card Rate Calculator — a free tool that tells you exactly how much your gift card is worth in naira (or cedis if you’re in Ghana).

Here’s how it works:

Select the gift card brand (like Steam or iTunes) Choose the country the card is from (like the US or UK) Pick the amount range (e.g., $50–$100) Enter the exact amount on your card

It will instantly show you how much you’ll get if you sell on Ridima.

Where to Sell Gift Cards for the Best Rates

Now let’s answer the big question: Where should you sell?

The truth is, not every platform is fair. Some delay payments. Some have hidden charges. Some offer low rates.

That’s why many Nigerians use Ridima.

Ridima is the best platform to sell gift cards in Nigeria and Ghana at the highest rates.

Why Ridima is One of the Best Platforms in Nigeria:

Real-time rates with the calculator

High payouts for top cards like Steam, Apple, Razer, and Macy’s

Fast and secure payments

Clean, mobile-friendly platform

Available in both Naira and Cedis

You don’t need to chat with anyone or wait for someone to “get back to you.” Just use the calculator, see your rate, and trade.

What Gift Cards Sell at the Highest Rates?

Here are some of the top-paying gift cards in Nigeria right now (based on Ridima rates):

Gift Card Country Naira Rate (₦) Steam (UK) United Kingdom ₦1650 Steam (EUR) Europe ₦1420 Razer Gold (US) United States ₦1370 Macy’s (US) United States ₦1305 Apple iTunes (US) United States ₦1270–₦1290 Footlocker (US) United States ₦1290

Rates vary by amount and category — always use the calculator to get accurate prices.

Tips for Getting the Best Gift Card Rate

Check your card’s value before trading

Sell higher card amounts when possible

Use trusted platforms with transparent pricing

Avoid random buyers with no reviews

Sell at peak demand times (e.g., holidays)

Final Thoughts

Gift cards are valuable — but only if you know where and how to sell them.

With the right platform, you can turn your gift cards into real money at the best possible rates.

Use the Ridima Gift Card Calculator to check your rate and sell instantly.

It’s safe, fast, and made for you.

FAQs: Selling Gift Cards in Nigeria

Where can I get the best gift card rates in Nigeria?

You can check real-time prices using Ridima’s gift card calculator. It shows accurate payout values.

Is it better to sell $50 or $100 cards?

$100 and above usually gives you a better rate per dollar. But both are accepted.

What’s the best site to sell Steam or Apple gift cards?

Ridima is the best site to sell steam or Apple gift cards in Nigeria and Ghana at the highest rates.

Can I check rates before I sell?

Yes — Ridima lets you check without signing up or chatting with anyone.

Do rates change?