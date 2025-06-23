Slovenia has introduced a one-year digital nomad visa, set to take effect from November 21, 2025.

The new immigration pathway will allow non-EU/EEA remote workers employed or contracted by foreign companies to legally reside and work in the country.

According to TravelBiz, the initiative marks Slovenia’s first official residence permit tailored specifically for remote workers.

The visa allows a stay of up to 12 months but strictly prohibits any form of local employment or business activity.

The move aligns Slovenia with other European nations actively attracting foreign remote talent, reinforcing its ambition to become a competitive destination for digital work and lifestyle.

Slovenia’s digital nomad visa targets non-EU/EEA nationals working remotely for foreign companies or clients, whether as full-time employees, freelancers, or self-employed service providers. Applicants must not engage in any business or employment with Slovenian entities.

More insights

According to the Slovenian government, applicants must show they earn enough to support themselves while in Slovenia. This can be proven with job contracts, pay slips, or bank statements. Although no official amount has been set, the required income is expected to match Slovenia’s basic living standards.

Applicants filing within Slovenia will be issued a temporary residence certificate, granting them legal stay and limited access to services while their application is under review.

The visa allows family reunification, with spouses and children eligible for permits matching the main applicant’s stay. However, they cannot work locally unless employed remotely by a foreign company.

Digital nomad visa holders are not allowed to work for Slovenian companies, run a local business, or earn money from any source within Slovenia. Breaking these rules may lead to the visa being canceled and possible bans on future entry.

What you should know

In 2025, countries such as Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bermuda, Cape Verde, Costa Rica, Croatia, Curaçao, Dominica, Dubai, Ecuador, Greece, Grenada, Montserrat, Seychelles, and Uruguay rolled out digital nomad visas to attract remote workers. These programs offer varying requirements, including minimum income levels, proof of remote employment, and defined visa durations.

The visa is valid for up to 12 months and is strictly non-renewable. However, eligible individuals may reapply after a mandatory six-month gap following the expiry of the previous permit.

The global rise of digital nomad visas highlights government efforts to attract remote workers and boost their economies. While terms vary, most require proof of income, remote employment, health insurance, and adherence to local immigration laws.