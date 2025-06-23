The federal government of Nigeria has reacted to the United States embassy’s alert that all U.S. employees and their families are prohibited from “unnecessary” and “non-official” travel to Nigerian military and government facilities in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, while reacting in a statement on Monday, encouraged citizens to “conduct their lawful activities without fear.”

Nairametrics reports that the U.S. Mission in Nigeria had earlier informed U.S. citizens about security concerns, both global and allegedly in the FCT.

“Due to increased security concerns arising from current global developments, U.S. Mission Nigeria informs U.S. citizens that all U.S. Embassy employees and their families are prohibited from non-official travel to a Nigerian military site or other government venue in Abuja at this time, “ the US office stated.

Alert Details

In its alert, the US Mission advised stakeholders to stay alert in public places, with particular attention to locations and venues where Westerners, expatriates, and government officials frequent.

“Avoid large gatherings and consider limiting unnecessary travel.

“Avoid predictable routines. Familiarize yourself with emergency exits when you enter buildings,” the statement partly reads.

Americans were urged to review their personal security plans.

“The Consular Sections of the Embassy Abuja and the Consulate General Lagos remain open. Please monitor our website https://ng.usembassy.gov/ for updates, “ the US office stated.

FG Responds

In his reaction tagged “Abuja Remains Safe For Citizens And Visitors Alike – FG”, Idris stated that the federal government has taken note of the latest security advisory issued by the Embassy of the United States, restricting its staff and their families from non-official travel to military sites or other government facilities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

He highlighted that while the Federal Government recognizes and respects the right of foreign missions, including the U.S. Embassy, to issue travel advisories to their citizens, it is important to state categorically that “Abuja remains safe for citizens, residents, and visitors alike.”

He emphasized that Nigeria’s security agencies are working around the clock to ensure the continued safety and protection of all residents of the FCT and across the country.

“The current security architecture in Abuja has not only been proactive but has also recorded significant successes in detecting, preventing, and neutralizing threats.

“We understand that the U.S. advisory is based on general global developments and does not reflect any imminent or specific threat within the FCT. However, we reiterate to all diplomatic missions, investors, development partners, and the general public that there is no cause for alarm, ” the statement partly reads.

The Federal Government reaffirmed its commitment to the safety of all residents and to maintaining Abuja’s reputation as one of the most secure capitals in the world.

“Our security and intelligence agencies are monitoring developments across the country and are fully prepared to respond decisively to any threat, “ he stated.

He encouraged citizens to “conduct their lawful activities without fear”, while also remaining vigilant and reporting any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities.