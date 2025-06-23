Lagos is set to host a workforce development conference as Nigeria grapples with youth unemployment reaching 53% and 3.2 million new graduates entering the job market annually.

The African Workforce Summit (AWS) will bring together over 2,300 participants on June 27-28 at Sheba Event Centre, Ikeja, positioning itself as a platform for skills development, strategic networking, and direct job placement opportunities.

The event, themed “The Fuse,” is designed to address the critical skills mismatch between Nigeria’s education system and industry needs, while connecting talent with opportunity in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

“Africa’s demographic dividend represents a tremendous opportunity if we can successfully prepare our workforce for the future. The Fuse represents that critical moment when preparation meets opportunity, when potential transforms into real economic impact,” said Moses Joel Babatunde, Founder and Convener of AWS.

Nigeria’s youth unemployment rate has tripled since 2015, rising from 19% to 53% according to National Bureau of Statistics data. While 3.2 million Nigerian youth entered the job market in 2024, the economy created fewer than 500,000 formal positions, leaving approximately 2.7 million young people competing for informal work or considering emigration.

The summit will address key workforce challenges, including limited access to professional networks, barriers facing entrepreneurs seeking capital and mentorship, and the widening gap between educational outputs and employer requirements. These challenges have intensified as businesses adopt digital technologies while traditional employment models evolve.

The programme will include more than 500 career consultations covering CV reviews, LinkedIn optimisation, professional headshots, and mock interviews. Additionally, over 250 job interviews will be conducted on-site, and a live pitch contest will provide seed funding and mentorship to three promising small businesses.

“We’re building a platform that connects talent with opportunity while equipping young professionals with practical tools to thrive,” Babatunde continued. “This is Nigeria’s largest skills-focused intervention, designed to foster collaboration between job seekers, employers, and the broader professional ecosystem.”

Mayowa Adeosun, Co-founder, COO, and CFO at Sycamore Group, emphasized the critical role of technology in addressing Africa’s workforce challenges. “Technology has fundamentally changed how we work, but many of our educational systems haven’t caught up. We need platforms that help bridge this gap and prepare our workforce for a digital-first economy,” Adeosun observed.

Nigeria’s tech sector offers a bright spot amid broader employment challenges. The industry has created over 200,000 jobs since 2020 and attracted $1.5 billion in foreign investment in 2023. However, severe skills shortages mean thousands of positions remain vacant while graduates struggle to find work.

“The real opportunity lies in combining Africa’s entrepreneurial spirit with practical skills development. When you give young people the right tools and networks, they don’t just find jobs, they create them,” Adeosun added.

The African Workforce Summit will bring together thought leaders, innovators, and employers shaping the future of work. Confirmed speakers include Babajide Duroshola, General Manager at M-KOPA; Peace Itimi, Founder of Founders Connect; Victor Fatanmi, Co-Founder of FourthCanvas; Salem King, Creative Advocate; Joshua Chibueze, Co-Founder/CMO at PiggyVest; Pamilerin Adegoke, Media Entrepreneur; and Eyitayo Ogunmola, CEO of Utiva, among others.

It is a significant skills development initiative, with future editions planned for Kigali and Nairobi as the continent works to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity. Participants will benefit from workshops, networking sessions, and direct access to hiring managers from Nigeria’s leading companies.

About African Workforce Summit

The African Workforce Summit is Africa’s premier platform for professional development and workforce innovation, focused on practical solutions to unemployment and skills gaps across the continent.

For more information or partnership inquiries, please visit the official website at www.theafricanworkforcesummit.org or contact the AWS team at partnership@theafricanworkforcesummit.org.