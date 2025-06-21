Ecuador has officially ended visa-free airport transits for travelers from Nigeria, Ghana and 43 other countries, requiring them to now obtain a Transit Visa, known locally as Visa de Transeúnte.

According to TravelBiz, the new policy confirmed by Ecuador’s immigration authorities takes effect immediately.

This marks a major shift in the country’s immigration policy and is expected to affect thousands of international travelers who use Ecuadorian airports as transit points to other destinations across the Americas and beyond.

The new rule applies to passport holders from 45 countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. Nationals of these countries must now obtain a visa before boarding any flight that includes a layover in Ecuador, even if they do not exit the airport.

Affected countries include Nigeria, Ghana, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Egypt, Afghanistan, Philippines, Venezuela, China, and several others in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Application process

Travellers affected by the new rule must apply for the transit visa ahead of travel. Below is a simplified guide to the application process:

Step 1: Confirm Eligibility

Verify if the traveler’s nationality is listed among those affected.

Step 2: Contact a Consulate

Reach out to the nearest Ecuadorian embassy or consulate.

Step 3: Prepare Documents

Requirements typically include a valid passport (with at least 6 months remaining), a completed application form, passport-sized photographs, proof of onward travel, and evidence of sufficient funds.

Step 4: Submit Application

Depending on the consulate, applications may be submitted online or in person.

Step 5: Pay the Visa Fee

Fees vary by country and should be confirmed in advance.

Step 6: Attend Interview (If Required)

Some applicants may be invited for an interview before a decision is made.

More insights

Travellers from visa-required countries were previously allowed to enter Ecuador but were allowed to pass through its airports during layovers without one, as long as they stayed in the international transit area and didn’t go through immigration. That rule has now been canceled.

The Visa de Transeúnte is Ecuador’s official transit visa. It is now required for short airport layovers, typically valid for 24 to 72 hours, and applies to travellers from countries that already require a visa to enter Ecuador.

The new rule affects travelers from 45 countries who require a visa to visit Ecuador. People from these countries must now apply for a Visa de Transeúnte before taking any flight that stops in Ecuador, even for a short layover, or if they stay inside the airport.

The cancellation of Ecuador’s visa-free transit policy reflects a broader trend among countries seeking to strengthen their borders amid rising global migration and regional security challenges.