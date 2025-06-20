The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has launched a mobile application to improve coordination among members and address the growing issue of quackery in the engineering profession.

The app was launched on Thursday in Abuja by the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Malam Kashifu Inuwa, who was represented by Mr. Salisu Kaka, Director of E-Government and Digital Economy at the agency.

The new mobile app called “NSE Members app” available on Google Play Store and App Store will allow registered engineers to receive updates, register for projects, and participate in social impact initiatives across Nigeria.

Mr. Inuwa praised the NSE for its initiative, describing it as a milestone in local content development and aligned with the Federal Government’s plans.

“This innovation aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s digital public infrastructure agenda, a framework aimed at unifying digital service delivery across government institutions for more efficient public services and economic growth.

“These digital public goods are technologies developed to solve societal problems. What NSE has done qualifies as such and, with collaboration, it can be adapted and exported to other sectors,” he said.

Quack engineers under spotlight

NSE President, Mrs Margaret Oguntala, said the mobile application would serve as a practical tool for identifying legitimate engineers and curbing the activities of unregistered individuals.

“If someone approaches me for a job, I can quickly log into the app to confirm whether the person is a registered NSE member.

“Eventually, we plan to develop a system that allows even non-members to verify registered engineers before awarding jobs,” she said.

Oguntala stressed that the app will also enhance communication between the national body and its branches, and enable members to register for community development projects and training directly through the platform.

She described the mobile application as a contribution to national development, saying it reflects the society’s embrace of digital transformation and its alignment with the digital agenda of the current administration

What you should know

According to a Nairametrics report, the rise of unqualified or quack builders in Nigeria’s construction industry has resulted in widespread structural failures, loss of lives, and massive economic damage. Between 1974 and 2019, over 221 buildings collapsed nationwide, with Lagos alone recording 167 cases from 2000 to 2021.

These incidents displaced more than 6,000 households and led to an estimated $3.2 trillion in property losses, according to the Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG).

The Lagos State Government announced that it will enforce stricter measures to combat fake materials testing agents during the rebranding process for testing building materials. The enforcement drive is directly targeted at the intersection of substandard building materials and unqualified builders.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory Agency (LSMTL), Engineer Olayinka Abdul, noted that the agency will implement an Electronic Geographic Information System to organize testing operations and prevent discrepancies caused by saboteurs. Consultants will work through designated codes or zones to streamline operations.

To ensure seamless and honest service, she stated that all consultants affiliated with the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory (LSMTL) will be listed on the official website when issuing materials test notices to enhance credibility and restore professionalism among clients.