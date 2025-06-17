The National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) have opposed the Lagos State Government’s introduction of a N12,500 levy on trucks accessing the Lekki Deep Seaport under the E-Call Up system.

Their concerns were outlined in a statement by MWUN’s Head of Media, Mr. John Kennedy Ikemefuna, and reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

According to the statement, the levy is being enforced by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation as part of efforts to regulate truck movement through an electronic call-up system at the port.

The implementation of the E-Call Up system—and the associated N12,500 charge—officially resumed on June 16, 2025, after an initial rollout in September 2024 was suspended in March 2025 following resistance from stakeholders.

Ikemefuna stated that NARTO had previously written to the Ministry to oppose the levy, citing the rising cost of petroleum products and the broader economic hardship facing operators.

He described the decision to impose the charge without prior stakeholder consultation as poorly timed and warned that it could further strain the finances of transporters.

The unions emphasized that while they support structured regulation and traffic control via the E-Call Up system, the financial impact of the N12,500 levy demands urgent review.

They urged the Lagos State Government to initiate meaningful engagement with transport stakeholders to arrive at a fair and practical solution.

In a related development, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), South West Zone, had earlier instructed its members to boycott the Lekki corridor in protest against the same charge, warning that it could disrupt fuel logistics and supply across the region.

What you should know

The Lekki-Epe corridor, home to key infrastructure like the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Dangote Refinery, and major industrial estates, has seen a surge in truck traffic and worsening congestion.

Although enforcement is just beginning in this axis, the E-Call-up system was first launched by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in 2021 for Apapa and Tin Can ports.

The Lagos State Government extended it to the Lekki corridor in September 2024 but paused enforcement in March 2025 after stakeholder consultations. Its implementation resumed on the corridor on Monday, June 16, 2025.

Under the revised system, operators must upload their Authority to Load (ATL) documents and book parking slots before gaining access. To support this, Lagos approved seven truck parks along the corridor, equipped with restrooms, kitchens, and electricity to improve driver welfare.