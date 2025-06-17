The Federal Government of Nigeria has launched the ASIF Investment Platform, a flagship initiative designed to unlock high-impact, cross-border investments in infrastructure, renewables, manufacturing, and healthcare across Africa.

This platform was unveiled at the 4th Annual Meeting of the Africa Sovereign Investors Forum (ASIF) in Abuja.

It marks a significant step towards mobilizing domestic capital and attracting global investment for transformative development in Africa.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Key Objectives of the ASIF Investment Platform

The ASIF Investment Platform aims to de-risk mega-projects and create a favorable investment environment by mitigating risks associated with large-scale projects

It also aims to anchor blended finance and foster partnerships between the public and private sectors to drive investment in strategic sectors

It will also foster investor-led growth and encourage participation in Africa’s economic transformation

Leveraging African Sovereign Wealth Funds

Managing Director and CEO of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Aminu Umar-Sadiq, emphasized the potential of African sovereign wealth funds to drive transformative growth.

“By uniting our collective resources, African sovereign wealth funds can become a formidable catalyst for transformative growth, economic resilience, and long-term prosperity,” he stated.

Collective Action for Transformative Development

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to leading the continent’s economic transformation through targeted reforms and catalytic investment platforms.

The President emphasized the need for collective action and regional cooperation among African countries to achieve transformative development.

Innovative Financing Models

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, highlighted Nigeria’s innovative financing models, such as the NSIA-backed Infrastructure Debt Fund, the Green Guarantee Company, and a landmark US-dollar domestic bond issuance.

These initiatives demonstrate Nigeria’s investment readiness and potential for economic growth.

“Africa must lead its own industrialization. By mobilizing domestic capital and aligning with global partners, we can move from a future defined by potential to one built on performance,” Edun stated.

What you should know

Praising Nigeria’s innovative approach to development finance, Edun highlighted several groundbreaking projects spearheaded or supported by the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

These include the Green Guarantee Company, the world’s first climate-focused guarantee institution, co-founded with the Green Climate Fund, FCDO, and USAID, which has already unlocked about $1 billion in guarantees for climate-related projects.

He also pointed to the Chapel Hill Denham Nigerian Infrastructure Debt Fund, Nigeria’s first and largest infrastructure debt fund, which mobilises long-term capital from institutional investors to drive critical infrastructure development.

In addition, Edun cited collaborative initiatives such as the World Bank’s 300 Initiative, developed alongside Africa50, the International Solar Alliance, and the United Nations Sustainable Energy for All, which aim to direct substantial capital into underserved communities through distributed renewable energy platforms.