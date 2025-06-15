The Nigerian stock market concluded the week ended 13th June 2025 on a positive note, as the All-Share Index (ASI) gained 812.79 points to close at 115,429.54, up from 114,616.75 in the previous week.

This marks a 0.71% gain, and notably, the first time the index has broken through the key 115,000-point psychological barrier.

The rally was largely driven by strong performances in select consumer goods and industrial goods stocks, which helped sustain bullish sentiment across the board.

However, trading activity slowed as weekly volume dipped to 2.05 billion shares, a 32% decline from the 3.02 billion shares recorded in the previous week.

Meanwhile, market capitalization grew from N72.2 trillion to N72.78 trillion, reflecting the market’s positive momentum.

In terms of breadth, 55 equities gained, slightly up from 53 in the previous week.

While 39 stocks declined, down from 43 previously, suggesting a mildly stronger bullish tilt.

Market overview:

Despite a shortened trading week due to public holidays, the Nigerian equities market closed on a positive note, fueled by strong gains on the final trading day.

The All-Share Index started the week on a cautious note, slipping into the red on Tuesday.

However, a rebound on Wednesday set the stage for a major rally on Friday, when the index surged by over 700 points, propelling it past the 115,000 mark for the first time.

Key highlights:

The Premium Board Index posted a solid 1.36% gain, fueled by rallies in MTN Nigeria.

The NGX 30 Index advanced 0.98%, while the Main Board Index recorded the biggest move with a 1.45% increase.

Sector performance

The Consumer Goods Index led the gains, powering up 1.32% on the back of CADBURY, which gained 10.81%, and under-10% gains in HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS (8.29%), DANGOTE SUGAR (5.38%), and UAC (5.15%). Heavyweights like BUA FOODS and NIGERIAN BREWERIES increased below 5%.

Following closely was the NGX Industrial Goods Index, which climbed 1.21% as BERGER PAINTS soared 30.73%, alongside a 7.53% gain in heavyweight BUA CEMENT.

The NGX Banking Index stood flat at 0.00%, witnessing no growth.

Meanwhile, the NGX Oil & Gas Index and NGX Insurance Index declined by 1.22% and 0.11%, respectively.

Top gainers

Leading the charge among gainers was LEGEND INTERNET PLC, which climbed 32.77% month-to-date, followed by BERGER PAINTS PLC, up 30.73%. Other notable gainers included:

ELLAH LAKES PLC: up 27.35%, N4.33

OANDO PLC: up 21.37%, N69.00

FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC: up 20.75%, N38.40

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC: up 16.67%, N2.80

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC: up 15.48%, N4.70

CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC: up 13.18%, N24.90

MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC: up 11.59%, N15.40

CADBURY NIGERIA PLC: up 10.81%, N41.00

Top losers

On the losers’ table, JOHN HOLT PLC led with an 18.42% month-to-date decline, followed by INDUSTRIAL & MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA PLC, down 12.16%. Other notable losers included:

RT BRISCOE PLC: down 10.00%, N2.25

NORTHERN NIGERIA FLOUR MILLS PLC: down 10.00%, N112.55

CONOIL PLC: down 9.99%, N241.50

NIGERIAN ENAMELWARE PLC: down 9.98%, N18.50

DEAP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT & TRUST PLC: down 9.18%, N0.89

ARADEL HOLDINGS PLC: down 9.09%, N500.00

NCR (NIGERIA) PLC: down 7.09%, N5.50

VFD GROUP PLC: down 6.90%, N16.20

Corporate actions overview

This week, the corporate landscape was vibrant with significant announcements that captured investor attention:

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc published its Q1 2025 results.

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc released its Q3 financial statement for the period ended 31st December 2024.

Dangote Sugar appointed Arnold Ekpe as its new Chairman following the retirement of Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

Cornerstone Insurance Plc announced a final dividend for the period ended 31st December 2024.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index broke above the 115,000 mark during the week, driven by sustained bullish sentiment in select large- and mid-cap stocks.

If buying momentum in mid- and large-cap equities continues, the index could trend higher in the coming sessions, potentially setting its sights on the 120,000 level.