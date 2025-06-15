The United Kingdom’s Home Office has released immigration statistics for the year ending March 2025, revealing a significant drop in both work and study visas issued to non-immigrants in 2024.

The drop reflects the early impact of sweeping changes in UK immigration policy, including restrictions on dependents and changes to the Health and Care Worker route that have shaped migration trends and adjustments to salary thresholds.

According to the report published by TraveloBiz, in 2024, the UK issued 192,000 work visas to main applicants across all categories, a 39% drop compared to the previous year, though still 40% higher than in 2019. The decline is linked to reduced demand from employers and the impact of stricter immigration rules.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Health and care worker visas plunge 85%

The most notable change was in the Health and Care Worker visa category, where only 23,000 visas were granted, an 85% fall from the 2023 peak. This sharp decline is tied to tighter rules on dependents and higher salary requirements, making it more difficult for employers to attract overseas staff.

The drop in visa approvals suggests waning interest in UK job opportunities following the latest policy changes, with potential consequences for sectors like social care that already face staffing shortages.

The Skilled Worker category saw a notable drop in 2024, reflecting reduced uptake as stricter rules and higher eligibility thresholds took effect for those seeking jobs in key professional roles.

Overall, visa approvals under the broader ‘Worker’ routes, including Skilled Worker visas, fell by 23%. The tighter policies and tougher requirements appear to have made the UK less appealing to international professionals.

Temporary worker visas down 6% but remain above pre-pandemic levels

Temporary Worker visas also declined slightly, with 75,000 issued in 2024, 6% fewer than the previous year. However, numbers remain well above pre-pandemic levels, up 83% from 2019, largely due to continued demand for seasonal labour in agriculture and other short-term roles.

While new visa approvals declined in 2024, the number of visa extensions rose sharply. Many graduates and skilled workers chose to extend their stay rather than leave the UK workforce.

A record 434,000 work visa extensions were granted, seven times more than in 2019, mainly driven by those on Graduate, Health and Care Worker, and Skilled Worker visas.

International student visas fall 10%, dependent approvals plunge 83%

International student numbers saw a modest decline, with 403,000 study visas issued in the year ending March 2025, a 10% drop from the previous year.

However, the biggest impact was on the dependents of students. Only 18,000 dependent visas were granted, marking an 83% decrease due to new rules barring most students from bringing family members. This change affected thousands of families.

Family-related visa trends were mixed. A total of 76,000 family visas were issued, representing a 3% decline from the previous year. Partner visas fell by 17%, indicating a drop in spousal migration. In contrast, Refugee Family Reunion visas surged to 21,000 from 12,000, a record high since 2005, reflecting an increase in refugee recognition.

Despite the fall in new visa grants, more migrants transitioned to permanent residency and citizenship. In 2024, 173,000 people were granted settlement in the UK, a 33% increase from the previous year. The Skilled Worker route was the largest contributor, accounting for 37% of all settlement grants, up by 54%.

Citizenship approvals also saw a sharp rise from 129,000 in 2021 to 269,000 in 2025, highlighting a growing trend of long-term integration. The UK remains a key destination for postgraduate study, with 60% of all student visas over the past five years issued for master’s degree programmes.

Key immigration policy changes driving new trends

The latest figures reflect recent shifts in UK immigration policy, including:

Restrictions on dependents for international students

Higher salary thresholds for foreign workers

Changes to visa eligibility, particularly in the care sector

The data was released shortly after the government’s immigration White Paper, signalling stricter rules ahead. The UK appears to be recalibrating its immigration system, and these early numbers show the effects already taking shape.

For international students, skilled workers, and employers, adjusting to these changes will be essential in the future. Anyone planning to work or study in the UK in 2025 will need to stay informed on evolving visa rules and requirements.