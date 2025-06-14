The Gombe State Government has received N60 billion from the Federal Government to establish a 184-hectare Agro-Livestock Industrial Zone.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya disclosed this during the groundbreaking ceremony held in Gombe on Saturday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He described the project as a flagship initiative and a critical step toward building a modern, efficient, and sustainable livestock economy.

It is expected to create thousands of jobs, boost productivity, and position Gombe as a regional hub for animal processing in Northern Nigeria.

Yahaya noted that the N60 billion represents the first tranche of a N120 billion support package pledged by President Bola Tinubu’s administration, which he praised for prioritising livestock development.

According to the governor, the livestock zone will include an ultramodern abattoir, an international livestock market, fattening hubs, a tannery and leather factory, a world-class grains and livestock feeds market, and an inland dry port. The facilities are designed to meet global standards for food safety, processing efficiency, and export readiness.

“The Gombe Ultramodern Abattoir is set to transform meat processing in Gombe State, and indeed the entire Northern region of Nigeria,” Gov. Yahaya stated.

He added, “This automated facility will enable hygienic, efficient, and globally compliant processing, packaging, and distribution, serving both domestic and international markets.”

The governor noted that the project is also expected to eliminate the outdated practice of transporting live animals under unsafe and costly conditions. Instead, it will promote value-added processing that benefits farmers, traders, and exporters alike.

Also speaking at the event, Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Maiha, emphasized the Federal Government’s commitment to revitalizing the livestock sector. He noted that the Gombe project aligns with national efforts to boost local animal processing capacity and reduce reliance on imports.

Maiha added that once operational, the facility would have the capacity to process 500 bulls, 1,000 small ruminants, and 3,000 poultry birds daily.

The Gombe Agro-Livestock Industrial Zone is part of broader efforts to tap into Nigeria’s livestock potential and strengthen the entire value chain, from production to processing and export.