Toritse David

Across Africa, headlines frequently celebrate the next fintech unicorn or promising logistics startup emerging from cities like Lagos and Nairobi.

Yet, behind these headlines lies a more complex question: why do some African cities consistently outperform others in supporting innovation-driven entrepreneurship? The difference is rarely about talent or ambition.

More often, it’s about ecosystems.

In my work studying ecosystems across Africa, I’ve applied a global framework developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), known as the Regional Entrepreneurship Acceleration Program (REAP).

The framework analyzes five critical stakeholder groups in a city’s entrepreneurial ecosystem: government, academia, risk capital, corporations, and the entrepreneurial community. The success of cities in fostering innovation doesn’t come from isolated brilliance but from how well these groups coordinate and reinforce each other.

Let’s consider three African cities—Lagos, Nairobi, and Kigali—that illustrate different ecosystem dynamics.

Lagos: A Vibrant, Fragmented Giant

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, is one of the most active startup cities on the continent. From digital banks to last-mile delivery companies, the entrepreneurial energy is palpable. But this vibrancy often exists in silos. Government agencies are rarely part of the ecosystem’s design process, academic institutions are not fully engaged in commercialization, and while venture capital is growing, it’s still predominantly foreign.

Legal infrastructure and regulatory clarity are also lagging. Lagos thrives despite itself—but if systemic gaps aren’t addressed, it may struggle to sustain growth.

Nairobi: A Donor-Powered Innovation Hub

Nairobi has long marketed itself as East Africa’s innovation capital, partly due to its early adoption of mobile money and donor-backed innovation hubs. Government initiatives, such as Konza Technopolis, and strong engagement from development agencies have supported its startup scene. Yet, much of Nairobi’s startup activity remains dependent on donor funding. This distorts incentives—founders learn to write grant proposals instead of business models. Local capital is limited, academic-industry collaboration is inconsistent, and startups struggle to scale beyond their initial phases.

Kigali: Orderly, Intentional, and Top-Down

Kigali, Rwanda, is a fascinating case. The Rwandan government has made innovation a national priority, creating digital master plans, tax incentives, and regulatory sandboxes. The city is clean, safe, and digitally connected. But the ecosystem is still nascent and heavily reliant on government vision. Local risk capital is almost nonexistent, and academia has yet to establish a deep connection with commercialization. Kigali is setting the table for innovation, but it needs more guests, especially from the private sector and research communities.

Where Ecosystems Break—and How to Fix Them

The comparative analysis of these cities reveals a pattern. When ecosystem actors work in isolation—or worse, at cross purposes—entrepreneurial progress stalls. In global innovation hubs like Boston, Tel Aviv, or Singapore, ecosystem stakeholders are deeply interconnected. Startups spin out of universities. Corporations run accelerator programs. The government co-funds early-stage ventures. Ecosystem intelligence is continually tracked and used to inform decision-making.

This is not the case in most African cities, where mentorship, funding, research, and corporate engagement rarely form a cohesive support network. Each actor group often functions in its silo, and the feedback loops necessary to build momentum are missing. This limits not only startup success but also the ecosystem’s ability to generate innovation cycles.

Five Steps for African Cities to Strengthen Innovation Ecosystems

Formalize Stakeholder Platforms: Create forums where government, universities, investors, corporates, and founders co-design innovation policies and share data. Commercialize Academic Research: Universities must move beyond classroom instruction and into startup creation. That means funding applied research, creating innovation fellowships, and incentivizing faculty spinouts. Unlock Local Capital: Diaspora networks, angel syndicates, and local pension funds can provide early-stage risk capital; however, they require policy support and de-risking instruments. Make Corporates Key Players: Encourage local companies to run startup pilots, sponsor innovation challenges, or invest in startup research and development. Measure What Matters: Ecosystem health should be continuously tracked. Who’s funding whom? Where are the talent gaps? What’s the startup survival rate? Data enables action.

A Call to Action

Africa is brimming with entrepreneurial ambition. But ambition alone isn’t enough. Cities must move from ad hoc support to coordinated strategy. That means making ecosystem thinking not just a buzzword, but a blueprint for action.

As someone who has worked across startups, policy, and investment in Africa, I’ve seen firsthand what’s possible when stakeholders work together. It’s time to stop celebrating the occasional unicorn and start building the infrastructure that will consistently produce them.

Entrepreneurial ecosystems are not accidents—they are engineered. With the right tools, collaboration, and vision, African cities can evolve from idea to impact, not just once, but repeatedly.

About the Author

Toritse David is a Nigerian innovation strategist, entrepreneur, and thought leader with a decade-long career advancing entrepreneurship, digital transformation, and ecosystem development across Africa. She is the co-founder of Velocity Africa, a venture-building and investment platform that supports high-potential African startups across various sectors, including fintech and food logistics. She is a Legatum Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where she focuses on innovation-driven entrepreneurship and ecosystem mapping. She serves as president of the MIT African Business Club.