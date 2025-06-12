China and India again emerged as Nigeria’s largest sources of imports in the first quarter of 2025, showing a significant concentration of imports from a handful of global economies.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data reveals the leading countries of origin for goods and services imported into Nigeria during this period.

The figures represent the percentage share of Nigeria’s total imports from around the world.

The value of total imports stood at N15.43 trillion in the first quarter of 2025, representing a rise of 4.59% from the value recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2024 (N14.75 trillion) and a decrease by 7.02% compared to the value recorded in Q4, 2024 (N16.59 trillion), NBS data shows.

The data also shows that Nigeria’s total exports rose to N20.598 trillion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, representing a 7.42% increase compared to N19.176 trillion in the corresponding quarter of 2024, and a 2.92% rise from N20.01 trillion recorded in Q4 2024.

Here is a ranking of the top 10 Nigeria’s trading partners in terms of imports (Q1 2025):

10. United Kingdom

At number 10 is the United Kingdom. According to data from the NBS, Nigeria imported goods worth N283.89 billion from the UK in the first quarter of 2025, accounting for 1.84% of the country’s total imports.

Once Nigeria’s colonial trading partner, the UK remains a key player in trade, primarily exporting pharmaceuticals, machinery, and educational resources.

9. Spain

Ranked at number 9 is Spain, from which Nigeria imported goods and services worth N381.21 billion. According to data from the NBS, this accounts for 2.47% of Nigeria’s total imports. Spain’s exports to Nigeria include industrial equipment, food products, and petroleum-related goods.

8. Belgium

According to NBS data, Belgium exported goods worth N415.25 billion to Nigeria in Q1 2025, representing 2.69% of the country’s total imports. Belgium’s major exports to Nigeria include pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and mechanical appliances.

7. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia ranks as Nigeria’s seventh-largest trading partner, with imports valued at N515.12 billion. According to NBS data, this accounts for 3.34% of Nigeria’s total imports for the quarter.

Crude oil derivatives and petrochemical products dominate imports from Saudi Arabia.

6. Brazil

Brazil holds the sixth position among Nigeria’s top trading partners, exporting goods and services worth N562.16 billion to Nigeria in Q1 2025.

According to NBS data, this represents 3.64% of Nigeria’s total imports during the period. Brazil’s exports, mainly agricultural commodities, sugar, and machinery, are strengthening its trade ties with Nigeria within Latin America.

5. United Arab Emirates

At the 5th position is the United Arab Emirates, which exported N617.18 billion worth of goods and services to Nigeria. This, according to the NBS, represents 4% of Nigeria’s total imports.

The UAE continues to be a major hub for re-exported goods into Nigeria, especially gold and luxury items.

4. Netherlands

Netherlands retains its Number 4 spot from Q4 2024 as Nigeria’s fourth-largest trading partner in Q1 2025.

The country’s total import value stood at N809.83 billion according to data from NBS. The country’s share of total imports was 5.25%.

The Netherlands leads among European suppliers, with imports primarily in refined petroleum, food products, and industrial equipment.

3. United States

The United States retained its position as Nigeria’s 3rd largest trading partner in Q1 2025, the same position as the preceding quarter.

Its total import value stood at N1.42 trillion, down from N4.07 trillion in Q4 2024. The US share of total imports was at 9.22%.

The U.S. remains a key trade partner, supplying Nigeria with technology, agricultural products, and machinery.

2. India

India also retained its position as Nigeria’s second-largest trading partner in Q1 2025. India’s total import value stood at N1.72 trillion, down from N6.17 trillion.

India stands firm as the second-largest trading partner, exporting pharmaceuticals, refined petroleum, and industrial products to Nigeria.

1. China

In the Number 1 spot is China, according to the NBS Q1 2025 data. The Chinese exported N4.66 trillion to Nigeria during the period.

The data shows that this is down from N14.14 trillion the country did in Q4 2024. Its current Share of Total Imports stood at 30.19%.

China continues to be Nigeria’s largest source of imports, contributing nearly one-third of the country’s total imports. This reflects Nigeria’s sustained dependence on Chinese-manufactured goods, electronics, machinery, and infrastructure-related products.

An emerging trend from the Q1 2025 trade data suggests that Nigeria’s further tilt towards Eastern markets, particularly China and India, in its trade relations.

The data further shows that while the United States and European nations remain key trade allies, their share of Nigeria’s imports appears to be shrinking in comparison to China and India.