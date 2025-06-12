The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has directed APM Terminals Apapa to begin transferring import containers to off-dock terminals and implement a stricter gate closure notice system as part of efforts to ease yard congestion and improve cargo flow at Nigeria’s busiest seaport.

The decision followed a high-level stakeholders’ meeting convened by NPA Managing Director, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, to address operational bottlenecks caused by delayed empty container evacuation, underuse of holding bays, and poor coordination among shipping lines.

A key resolution from the meeting was the introduction of a restructured gate closure protocol. APM Terminals must now issue closure notices in a three-step sequence: an initial notice five days in advance, a reminder after three days, and a final confirmation one day prior to closure. This is expected to allow shipping lines and port operators more time to adjust their evacuation and delivery plans.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the NPA’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Mr. Ikechukwu Onyemekara.

“It was agreed that gate closure notices must now follow this schedule: five days’ initial notice, three days’ reminder, and one day final notice.

“The meeting also resolved that APMT should move import containers to off-dock terminals to ease pressure within the main terminal yard,” the statement read.

In addition, Onyemekara noted that APM Terminals must now regularly share yard stock updates with shipping lines to improve coordination and reduce delays.

He added that all parties at the meeting agreed on the importance of improved communication, timely notices, and better use of holding bays and bonded terminals as key steps to decongesting the terminal.

More insights

The NPA said part of the congestion was due to shipping lines failing to promptly evacuate empty containers and effectively use their designated holding bays.

Although the lines confirmed that they operate such facilities, which are required for licence renewals, the authority noted that many are not being properly utilised. It has requested a detailed inventory of all holding bays, including their storage capacities, for inspection.

Meanwhile, the shipping lines blamed the recent gridlock partly on APM Terminals’ gate closures, which they said disrupted container movement and worsened yard congestion. In response, APM Terminals said rising volumes of imports and exports, coupled with shipping lines’ delays in evacuating empties, contributed to the situation.

To address the wider challenge, NPA said it would increase inspections of holding bays and collaborate more closely with stakeholders to ensure smoother cargo and container flow.

Port Manager of the Lagos Port Complex, Mr. Adebowale Lawal, emphasised the need for better alignment among all parties to ensure terminal efficiency going forward.