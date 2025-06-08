The Nigerian equities market, as tracked by the All-Share Index (ASI), closed the trading week ended June 5, 2025, in positive territory, gaining 2,874.74 points, driven largely by strong performances in premium stocks.
This represents a 2.57% increase, with the index advancing from an opening level of 111,742.01 to close at 114,616.75, its strongest weekly performance so far this year.
Although trading volume dipped by 20%, activity remained solid, with over 3 billion shares traded, closing the week at a total volume of 3.02 billion shares.
Market capitalization rose in line with price gains, increasing to N72.2 trillion from the previous week’s N70.4 trillion.
- Fifty-three (53) equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than fifty-six (56) in the previous week.
- Forty-three (43) equities depreciated in price, down from forty-four (44) the previous week, while fifty-two (52) equities remained unchanged
Key highlights
The NGX Premium Index recorded a 5.91% gain during the week, supported by notable price increases in FIRSTHOLDCO and MTNN, which rose by 17.60% and 13.96%, respectively. ACCESSCORP, UBA, and ZENITH BANK also contributed with gains below 6%.
The NGX 30 Index advanced by 2.45%, while the NGX Main Board Index ended the week with a 0.93% increase.
Sector performance
- The NGX Banking Index led the sectoral indices with a 4.69% rise, driven by a 17.60% surge in FIRSTHOLDCO and gains of under 6% in ACCESSCORP, WEMA BANK, UBA, and ZENITH BANK.
- Insurance came next, as the NGX Insurance Index advanced 3.36%, largely reflecting strong gains of over 19% in both LASACO ASSURANCE and CORNERSTONE INSURANCE.
- The NGX Oil and Gas Index also posted growth, up by 3.33%, fueled by a 25.77% rise in OANDO and a 3.77% gain in ARADEL.
- Meanwhile, the NGX Consumer Goods Index rose by 2.33%, mainly driven by a 12% increase in INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES, while the NGX Industrial Goods Index edged up by 1.18%.
Top gainers
Leading the charge among gainers was OANDO PLC, which surged by 25.77% month-to-date, followed by LASACO ASSURANCE PLC at 21.62%. Other notable gainers included:
- MULTIVERSE MINING AND EXPLORATION PLC: up 20.39%, N9.15
- CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC: up 19.51%, N3.92
- FIRST HOLDCO PLC: up 17.60%, N29.40
- MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC: up 16.95%, N13.80
- FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC: up 14.18%, N31.80
- MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC: up 13.96%, N319.20
- CHAMPION BREW. PLC: up 13.24%, N7.70
- INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC: up 12.89%, N10.95
Top losers
On the losers’ table was ASSOCIATED BUS COMPANY PLC, which declined by 18.64% month-to-date, followed by JULIUS BERGER NIG. PLC at 13.50%. Other notable losers included:
- LEGEND INTERNET PLC: down 13.31%, N5.34
- LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC: down 12.23%, N8.25
- E-TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC: down 11.76%, N6.00
- LEARN AFRICA PLC: down 10.67%, N3.85
- CONOIL PLC: down 10.00%, N268.30
- NORTHERN NIGERIA FLOUR MILLS PLC: down 9.97%, N125.05
- TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC: down 9.97%, N132.80
- CUTIX PLC: down 9.94%, N3.08
Corporate actions overview
This week, the corporate landscape remained active, with several key announcements attracting investor attention:
- Oando released its audited financial statements for the full year 2024.
- Cornerstone Insurance published its first-quarter financial statement for 2025.
- Oando also announced a $375 million capital injection from Afreximbank and Mercuria.
- Northern Nigerian Flour Mills declared a 25 kobo dividend.
- Greif Nigeria announced the completion of its tax obligations, paving the way for the third stage of delisting from the NGX.
Market outlook
The All-Share Index is holding steady above the 114,000 mark and appears to be inching toward the 115,000 level in the coming sessions.
Continued strength in mid- and large-cap stocks has fueled the recent surge, and this momentum could carry the index higher, provided the market is not viewed as overbought.
Leave a Reply