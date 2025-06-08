The Nigerian equities market, as tracked by the All-Share Index (ASI), closed the trading week ended June 5, 2025, in positive territory, gaining 2,874.74 points, driven largely by strong performances in premium stocks.

This represents a 2.57% increase, with the index advancing from an opening level of 111,742.01 to close at 114,616.75, its strongest weekly performance so far this year.

Although trading volume dipped by 20%, activity remained solid, with over 3 billion shares traded, closing the week at a total volume of 3.02 billion shares.

Market capitalization rose in line with price gains, increasing to N72.2 trillion from the previous week’s N70.4 trillion.

Fifty-three (53) equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than fifty-six (56) in the previous week.

Forty-three (43) equities depreciated in price, down from forty-four (44) the previous week, while fifty-two (52) equities remained unchanged

Key highlights

The NGX Premium Index recorded a 5.91% gain during the week, supported by notable price increases in FIRSTHOLDCO and MTNN, which rose by 17.60% and 13.96%, respectively. ACCESSCORP, UBA, and ZENITH BANK also contributed with gains below 6%.

The NGX 30 Index advanced by 2.45%, while the NGX Main Board Index ended the week with a 0.93% increase.

Sector performance

The NGX Banking Index led the sectoral indices with a 4.69% rise, driven by a 17.60% surge in FIRSTHOLDCO and gains of under 6% in ACCESSCORP, WEMA BANK, UBA, and ZENITH BANK.

Insurance came next, as the NGX Insurance Index advanced 3.36%, largely reflecting strong gains of over 19% in both LASACO ASSURANCE and CORNERSTONE INSURANCE.

The NGX Oil and Gas Index also posted growth, up by 3.33%, fueled by a 25.77% rise in OANDO and a 3.77% gain in ARADEL.

Meanwhile, the NGX Consumer Goods Index rose by 2.33%, mainly driven by a 12% increase in INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES, while the NGX Industrial Goods Index edged up by 1.18%.

Top gainers

Leading the charge among gainers was OANDO PLC, which surged by 25.77% month-to-date, followed by LASACO ASSURANCE PLC at 21.62%. Other notable gainers included:

MULTIVERSE MINING AND EXPLORATION PLC: up 20.39%, N9.15

CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC: up 19.51%, N3.92

FIRST HOLDCO PLC: up 17.60%, N29.40

MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC: up 16.95%, N13.80

FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC: up 14.18%, N31.80

MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC: up 13.96%, N319.20

CHAMPION BREW. PLC: up 13.24%, N7.70

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC: up 12.89%, N10.95

Top losers

On the losers’ table was ASSOCIATED BUS COMPANY PLC, which declined by 18.64% month-to-date, followed by JULIUS BERGER NIG. PLC at 13.50%. Other notable losers included:

LEGEND INTERNET PLC: down 13.31%, N5.34

LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC: down 12.23%, N8.25

E-TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC: down 11.76%, N6.00

LEARN AFRICA PLC: down 10.67%, N3.85

CONOIL PLC: down 10.00%, N268.30

NORTHERN NIGERIA FLOUR MILLS PLC: down 9.97%, N125.05

TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC: down 9.97%, N132.80

CUTIX PLC: down 9.94%, N3.08

Corporate actions overview

This week, the corporate landscape remained active, with several key announcements attracting investor attention:

Oando released its audited financial statements for the full year 2024.

Cornerstone Insurance published its first-quarter financial statement for 2025.

Oando also announced a $375 million capital injection from Afreximbank and Mercuria.

Northern Nigerian Flour Mills declared a 25 kobo dividend.

Greif Nigeria announced the completion of its tax obligations, paving the way for the third stage of delisting from the NGX.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index is holding steady above the 114,000 mark and appears to be inching toward the 115,000 level in the coming sessions.

Continued strength in mid- and large-cap stocks has fueled the recent surge, and this momentum could carry the index higher, provided the market is not viewed as overbought.