The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the introduction of additional train services on its Lagos-Ibadan and Abuja-Kaduna standard gauge corridors to manage the increased volume of passengers returning from the Eid Kabir celebrations.

According to the Managing Director of NRC, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, the supplementary trips on the Lagos-Ibadan route are scheduled to operate on Monday, while services on the Abuja-Kaduna corridor will be extended through Tuesday.

This development was disclosed in a statement issued by Mr. Callistus Unyimadu, Acting Deputy Director of Public Relations at the NRC, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Dr. Opeifa noted that the decision to add more services came in response to full bookings and a surge in passenger turnout recorded during the special train operations conducted on June 5, which had been arranged to ease movement during the festive period.

“The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) will operate additional special train services across its major standard gauge corridors – Lagos-Ibadan and Abuja-Kaduna – on Monday and Tuesday, respectively,” the NAN report read in part.

It further quoted Opeifa as saying, “This follows the success of earlier special trips on Thursday, June 5, which witnessed full bookings and high commuter traffic. The extra trips would ease return travel for festive travellers heading back to their destinations.”

More insights

For the Lagos-Ibadan corridor, the extra trips scheduled for Monday include departures from Lagos to Ibadan at 8:00 a.m., 1:55 p.m., and 4:00 p.m., while trains from Ibadan to Lagos will depart at 8:00 a.m., 11:03 a.m., and 4:46 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Abuja-Kaduna route will see an extension of the full six-trip daily schedule through Tuesday, June 11, with Abuja to Kaduna trains leaving at 7:45 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 3:10 p.m., and Kaduna to Abuja departures at 7:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m.

Dr. Opeifa emphasized that the additional services are a reflection of NRC’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for rail travel and providing efficient, safe, and timely transportation options for commuters. He also thanked the public for their positive response to the special Eid Kabir train services.

The NRC has advised all passengers to arrive early for security screening and boarding, as train departures will be strictly on schedule. Passengers are also encouraged to complete their bookings online in advance to avoid delays.

This move by the Nigerian Railway Corporation is aimed at easing congestion and ensuring a smoother travel experience for thousands of Nigerians journeying back to their destinations after the Eid Kabir festivities.