Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday disassociated itself from a “fake Facebook account” purportedly issuing false information and awarding contracts to the general public using the name of one of its permanent secretaries, Ambassador Dunoma Umar Ahmed.

The disclaimer was announced in a statement signed by the Ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, on Friday.

The Ministry’s attention was drawn to the fake Facebook account, “purportedly created in the name of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ambassador Dunoma Umar Ahmed,” by unscrupulous individuals.

Ministry’s Reaction

According to the official, the Ministry categorically disassociates itself from what it termed “unwarranted impersonation” and warns the general public to disregard any communication from the fake account, as it is not an official channel of the Ministry.

“This fraudulent account is being used to disseminate false information, award contracts, request assistance, and offer enticing rewards to unsuspecting members of the public,” the official added.

The Ministry maintained that the said Permanent Secretary does not operate or own any social media account.

“Therefore, the general public should avoid engaging with individuals or entities promoting such schemes, as they are fraudulent and malicious,” the statement partly reads.

The Ministry disclosed that it is collaborating with relevant security agencies and Meta (Facebook’s parent company) to investigate and shut down the fake account.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it remains committed to transparency, integrity, and the protection of citizens from fraudulent activities.

What to Know

This development comes weeks after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a disclaimer against fraudulent information and a recruitment exercise being circulated online, warning Nigerians to avoid it.

“The Ministry unequivocally disassociates itself from this misleading and malicious advertisement and urges the general public to disregard such announcements and refrain from engaging with individuals or entities promoting these fraudulent schemes,” the statement had partly read.

The Ministry added that, for the avoidance of doubt, recruitment into the Nigerian Foreign Service is conducted exclusively by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

The official stressed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not carry out direct recruitment and does not request or accept payments for job applications or appointments.

The Ministry expressed its commitment to upholding the highest standards of transparency and integrity in all its processes.

It also reiterated its dedication to safeguarding the interests of the public, encouraging all Nigerians to stay informed and vigilant against employment-related fraud.