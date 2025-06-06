The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has announced plans to launch a mobile application as part of a broader strategy to modernise operations, enhance digital access for members, and strengthen global connections across the Nigerian film industry.

AGN President, Emeka Rollas, made the announcement in a statement released on Thursday in Lagos.

The mobile app will be officially unveiled on June 28 during the inauguration of the guild’s new national secretariat.

According to Rollas, the launch is part of a broader digital transformation strategy.

“This is not just about an app or an office; it’s about building a future-ready AGN,” he said.

He explained that the initiative is aimed at giving members better access to the guild’s services and at opening new channels of engagement with the public.

“We are giving our members digital access and recognition, while opening our doors to the world through innovation, accountability and collaboration,” he added.

Strengthening industry engagement

The AGN President noted that the mobile application represents a bridge between the industry and its audience.

“The AGN mobile app reflects our desire to not just reform our operations internally but also to build a stronger connection between the industry and the people who love Nollywood,” Rollas stated.

“It’s our digital handshake to the world.”

App features and benefits

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the AGN mobile app is designed to transform how Nigerian actors engage with the guild, manage their professional profiles, and interact with fans.

The app will provide:

A secure platform for fans to engage with Nollywood stars

Access to news, auditions, events, training, and opportunities

Behind-the-scenes content, red carpet coverage, and digital meet-and-greets

What you should know

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) is the umbrella organization representing professional screen actors in Nigeria’s film industry, Nollywood. Established in 1998, the AGN aims to protect the interests and welfare of its members, promote professional standards, and regulate the affairs of actors both within Nigeria and abroad.

Headquartered at the National Theatre in Lagos, the guild is led by President Emeka Rollas, who has served since August 22, 2017. Under his leadership, the AGN has expanded its reach, boasting over 2 million registered members across 36 states, making it the largest actors’ association in Africa.

The AGN is introducing a licensing system for actors in Nigeria to create a structured and regulated industry. This reform is to address longstanding issues such as poor compensation and the lack of industry protections.