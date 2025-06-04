The Canadian government has introduced the Strong Borders Act, a new border bill aimed at tightening border security, improving immigration systems, and tackling transnational organized crime and protecting the integrity of the immigration system.

The bill was tabled by the Minister of Public Safety, Gary Anandasangaree, in Ottawa.

The initiative aims to modernize Canada’s immigration and asylum systems by closing loopholes, speeding up processing, and targeting fraud, helping to restore public trust while protecting vulnerable newcomers.

With rising international pressure, particularly from the United States, and over 471,000 newcomers welcomed in 2023, Canada is reinforcing its border and immigration systems to safeguard national security, support economic stability, and ensure the safety of communities.

What the Strong Borders Act means

Enhanced Border Security

As part of efforts to strengthen border security, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) will now inspect goods for export directly at warehouses and transportation hubs, helping to intercept illegal drugs and weapons before they leave Canada.

The Canadian Coast Guard will now gather and analyze security intelligence, especially in remote coastal and Arctic areas, to enhance maritime surveillance and national security.

The RCMP will share sex offender information with U.S. and global partners to strengthen cross-border public safety.

Immigration and asylum system overhaul

Asylum claims will be processed more quickly through streamlined procedures, including online applications and faster decisions by the Immigration and Refugee Board.

New rules may reject late asylum claims and irregular border crossings from the U.S., except when there is a risk of harm, assessed through the Pre-Removal Risk Assessment (PRRA).

The practice of “flagpoling” at the border for immigration services will be limited to reduce pressure on border agents and improve efficiency.

Measures against crime and fentanyl

Health Canada will have new authority to rapidly ban substances used to make fentanyl, speeding up drug control efforts.

Law enforcement can now intercept drug shipments sent through Canada Post and more easily access digital evidence to combat trafficking.

The new SAAIA law requires technology companies to assist police in criminal investigations, improving cooperation in tackling organized crime.

Financial crime measures

The law imposes tougher fines for money laundering and large cash transactions, increasing penalties to deter illegal financial activities.

All cash-based businesses are now required to register with FINTRAC, enhancing oversight and allowing banks, regulators, and police to share intelligence more effectively.

The bill responds to Canada’s domestic needs and increasing international pressure, particularly from the United States, where concerns raised by President Donald Trump about fentanyl trafficking and irregular migration connect these issues to potential tariffs on Canadian imports.