Nigerian travel expert Bethia Idoko has explained why many Nigerians continue to face visa rejections despite meeting all listed requirements, both at home and abroad.

Bethia, who has travelled to 90 countries using a Nigerian passport with a wealth of experience on both visa rejections and approvals, revealed that visa denials are often linked to poor documentation in an exclusive interview with Nairametrics.

“Many embassies are very particular about evidence of ties to home, financial stability, and clear travel intentions. Unfortunately, due to Nigeria’s reputation in some circles regarding overstays or illegal migration, even well-prepared applications are sometimes scrutinized harshly,” she said.

RelatedStories No Content Available

In addition to this, she noted that a lack of awareness among applicants about specific embassy requirements leads to errors, inconsistencies, or incomplete submissions, factors that can automatically disqualify an application.

Fake documents and street agents worsen the situation

Many visa rejections, according to Bethia, are also tied to fraudulent documents or misinformation provided by unlicensed travel agents.

“Completely avoid fake documents; they could get you banned. Too many Nigerians have been blacklisted by the UK and other countries because of fake bank statements or employment letters submitted by street agents,” she warned.

Bethia emphasized the danger of relying on self-proclaimed travel “consultants” who operate without regulation and often prioritize profits over compliance.

Practical strategies that work

For Nigerians determined to improve their chances, Bethia recommends a strategic and methodical approach:

Build a travel history : Start with countries that have relatively more open and easy visa policies for Nigerians to build your travel history

: Start with countries that have relatively more open and easy visa policies for Nigerians to build your travel history Confirm visa requirements : Always double-check the visa requirements directly from the embassy’s website, not just from travel blogs or agencies. Your passport tells a story use it to show that you travel responsibly and return home.

: Always double-check the visa requirements directly from the embassy’s website, not just from travel blogs or agencies. Your passport tells a story use it to show that you travel responsibly and return home. Meticulous document preparation : Applying for a visa and traveling is an expensive venture, so paying for proper consultation is wise; it can save you money, time, and energy in the long run by avoiding visa rejections, re-applications, or appeals.

: Applying for a visa and traveling is an expensive venture, so paying for proper consultation is wise; it can save you money, time, and energy in the long run by avoiding visa rejections, re-applications, or appeals. Apply early and write a compelling cover letter explaining your travel purpose.

Seek guidance from reputable consultants who understand the process.

“Your passport tells a story. Use it to show that you travel responsibly and return home. I always tell people: paying for proper consultation can save you from losing more money to rejections,” she said.

Even strong applications can face rejection

While submitting all the correct documents is crucial, Bethia stressed that visa approval is never guaranteed, and there can be exceptions even for applicants who meet every listed requirement.

She recalled one such experience when her US visa was denied, despite having a complete and properly prepared application.

“The consular officer simply said they weren’t convinced I’d return. It was devastating. But I didn’t let that stop me. I improved my application, got professional advice, and reapplied,” she said

That moment, though painful, became a turning point in her journey. It helped her sharpen her understanding of international travel requirements and inspired her to educate others on better travel documentation and preparation.

Bethia also explained that obtaining a visa doesn’t always mean smooth travel. Nigerian passport holders often encounter extra screening and suspicion at foreign airports.

“In Norway, they questioned me for 40 minutes and asked me to open my banking apps so they could confirm I had enough money,” she said.

Despite traveling with all the right papers, she said the unspoken bias toward Nigerian travelers can be emotionally draining.

Nigeria’s policy gaps make things worse

Bethia believes that part of the challenge is Nigeria’s limited success in building reciprocal visa agreements and stronger diplomatic ties.

“The government can play a huge role by strengthening our global image through diplomatic relations, bilateral agreements, and visa reciprocity that make visa processes easier for Nigerians.

There should also be better support systems for citizens applying for visas, such as verified immigration information centers,” she said.

She suggested that Nigeria establish official immigration information centres to guide citizens on proper procedures and reduce dependency on informal sources or unlicensed agents

What you should know

In 2024 alone, Nigeria recorded a 45.9% Schengen visa rejection rate up from 40.8% in 2023, making it the third-highest globally, according to data from the European Commission.

This means nearly half of all Schengen visa applications submitted by Nigerians were denied, amounting to 50,376 short-stay visa refusals last year.

Collectively, Nigerians have lost over €4.5 million (about $5 million) in application fees without securing access to the 29 European countries that make up the Schengen Area. This is with the non-refundable visa fee increase from €80 to €90 as of June 11, 2024.