The Nigerian All-Share Index ended the trading week of 30th May 2025 on a strong note, advancing by 2,713.39 points to close in positive territory, as gains in the consumer goods sector continued.

This represents a 2.49% surge, with the index rising from 109,028.62 to 111,742.01 points, and bringing its month-to-date performance in May to 5.62%.

Market activity was strong, with weekly trading volume rising by 25.13% to 3.7 billion shares, up from 3.03 billion the previous week.

This concurrent rise in both volume and index value shows strong bullish sentiment, with the market capitalization ascending to N70.4 trillion, maintaining a firm position above the N70 trillion threshold.

Market breadth also improved over the week.

Fifty-six (56) equities recorded price gains, up from fifty-two (52) in the previous week.

Conversely, forty-four (44) equities declined in price, compared to forty-one (41) in the prior week.

Key Highlights

The NGX Premium Index gained 0.11%, driven by strong performances from MTNN, LAFARGE, and ZENITH BANK, each posting gains of over 3.00%.

The NGX 30 Index closed the week up 2.25%, while the NGX Main Board Index outperformed, soaring 3.81%.

Sector performance

Leading the pack, the NGX Consumer Goods Index rose 3.78%, driven by a 17.02% surge in NORTHERN NIGERIAN FLOUR MILLS PLC and under 11% gains in HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS, NIGERIAN BREWERIES, BUA FOODS, AND INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES.

Following closely, the NGX Insurance Index gained 1.02%, driven by a strong 12.50% rise in SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE.

Meanwhile, the NGX Banking Index advanced 0.66%, and the NGX Industrial Goods Index posted a modest uptick of 0.35%.

In contrast, the NGX Oil & Gas Index lagged behind, shedding 2.05% to become the week’s worst performer.

Top gainers

Leading the charge among gainers was UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC, which surged by 35.32% month-to-date, followed by RED STAR EXPRESS PLC at 23.99%. Other notable gainers included:

OMATEK VENTURES PLC: up 20.00%, N0.78

ASSOCIATED BUS COMPANY PLC: up 18.47%, N2.95

N NIG. FLOUR MILLS PLC: up 17.02%, N138.90

ARADEL HOLDINGS PLC: up 15.22%, N530.00

NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC: up 13.73%, N80.75

MCNICHOLS PLC: up 13.54%, N2.60

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC: up 12.72%, N2.57

SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC: up 12.50%, N1.08

Top losers

On the losers’ table was ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC, which declined by 26.87% month-to-date, followed by LEGEND INTERNET PLC at 18.95%. Other notable losers included:

NIGERIAN ENAMELWARE PLC: down 18.77%, N20.55

INDUSTRIAL AND MEDICAL GASES NIGERIA: down 15.56%, N33.65

MULTIVERSE MINING AND EXPLORATION PLC: down 15.56%, N7.60

SEPLAT ENERGY PLC: down 11.17%, N4,964.40

SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC: down 11.14%, N59.00

CWG PLC: down 10.78%, N9.10

MEYER PLC: down 10.20%, N8.80

TRIPPLE GEE AND COMPANY PLC: down 10.00%, N2.07

Corporate actions overview

This week, the corporate landscape remained active, marked by key announcements that drew investor interest:

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc announced that GCR Ratings has affirmed its credit ratings.

Honeywell Flour Mills Plc released its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 2025.

Northern Nigerian Flour Mills Plc disclosed its Q5 2025 financial report.

Heirs Holdings bought 45 million units of UBA Shares worth 1.54 billion.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index has firmly broken above the 110,000 mark, pushing the market capitalization past the N70 trillion milestone, a strong indication of continued bullish momentum.

However, a potential retracement may occur in the coming sessions if large-cap stocks that have led the rally in May begin to lose steam.

Such a pullback could present attractive entry opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on market dips.