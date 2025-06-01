The Lagos State Government has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to traders at Alabarago Market, warning of immediate closure if they fail to comply with the state’s environmental regulations.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, delivered the warning on Sunday following an unscheduled inspection of Alabarago Market and other areas, including Idi-Araba and Orile-Iganmu.

Wahab said the market had previously been shut down in 2024 over sanitation violations, but traders appear to have returned to their old ways.

“We have been to Alabarago before, sometime last year, and we had to seal the market to compel compliance,” Wahab said. “Unfortunately, we may have to revisit that action. By tomorrow evening, if the traders have not cleaned up the environment as agreed, we will be forced to take appropriate sanctions.”

According to the commissioner, the market has degenerated into an illegal dumpsite, with traders pushing garbage onto public roads and clogging the drainage system. During Sunday’s visit, he noted visible waste accumulation and total disregard for drainage alignment.

What the government said

“They now turn the place into a waste dump site. They’ve blocked the drainage channels and littered the surroundings. If they don’t clean it up by the deadline, we will act.”, Wahab said.

The visit also exposed broader challenges within Lagos’ waste management ecosystem. In Idi-Araba, Wahab said he witnessed operations linked to a “cart-pusher syndicate”—an activity banned under the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law.

“For the past few weeks, there’s been statewide enforcement against cart-pushing,” Wahab explained. “But we now have intelligence that suggests a syndicate is coordinating this illegal activity around Idi-Araba. Law enforcement agencies will be briefed this week based on what we discovered today.”

In Orile-Iganmu, Wahab assessed ongoing issues around System 5, a major drainage channel in the area. He said while parts of the drainage project have been awarded, nearby sections need urgent clearing to support the broader effort.

“We came here to appraise the situation. The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) will begin work this week to evacuate debris and ensure water can flow properly through the system.”, Wahab said.

Ahead of the Eid al-Adha celebrations, Wahab urged Lagosians to maintain cleanliness and adhere to proper waste disposal practices.

“Let’s take responsibility for our environment during and after Sallah. Contain your waste properly and allow PSP operators to do their job. Let us celebrate responsibly,” He said.

The commissioner reaffirmed the government’s commitment to environmental safety and stressed that habitual offenders will face sanctions if necessary.

What to know

Nairametrics recently reported that the Lagos State Government ramped up enforcement against environmental violations in key commercial areas. This follows years of warnings and failed compliance by traders and squatters across bustling markets like Ketu, Mile 12, and Lagos Island.

During an overnight operation, 13 markets and business plazas were sealed for persistent environmental misconduct, including illegal dumping of waste on roads and public spaces. Additionally, the government served a 72-hour eviction notice to illegal traders and occupants from POWA Gate to Dolphin Gate on Lagos Island.

These actions are part of a broader clean-up campaign led by the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, aimed at restoring order and reclaiming public infrastructure. Officials say the clampdown aligns with the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law of 2017 and is necessary to maintain environmental sanity in the face of rapid urbanization and worsening sanitation issues.