Access Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Akinyemi Odusolu as an Independent Non-Executive Director of its subsidiary, Access Bank Plc, effective May 2, 2025.

The appointment, approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), aligns with the bank’s vision of integrating advanced financial and technological expertise into its governance structure.

A statement signed by the Company Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, says Odusolu’s expertise will contribute to Access Bank’s continued growth and resilience, particularly in areas such as digital transformation and financial strategy.

Strengthening Governance and Technological Innovation

According to the Chairman of Access Bank Plc, Paul Usoro (SAN), Odusolu’s appointment reaffirms the institution’s commitment to enhancing its Board’s governance capabilities through the inclusion of professionals with global expertise and diverse perspectives.

“I am pleased to welcome Mr. Odusolu to the Board of Access Bank Plc. His appointment reflects our commitment to enriching the Board’s governance capabilities with individuals who bring diverse perspectives and global expertise.

“We are confident that his expertise will further strengthen our governance structure and contribute meaningfully to the continued growth and resilience of Access Bank.”

A Strategic Addition to the Board

With over 30 years of experience in financial services and IT consulting, Mr. Odusolu brings a wealth of knowledge in technology-driven financial solutions.

His career has spanned leadership roles in highly regulated environments, equipping him with a strategic blend of financial acumen and technology expertise that will significantly benefit Access Bank’s Board.

Currently, Mr. Odusolu serves as the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Realm Limited, a software engineering and consulting firm that caters to a diverse client base across Europe.

He was also the pioneer Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cornerstone Financial Services, a subsidiary of Cornerstone Insurance Plc, where he played a pivotal role in enhancing operational efficiency and financial strategies.

Extensive Banking and Leadership Experience

Throughout his career, Mr. Odusolu has contributed to the growth and transformation of several financial institutions. His banking expertise includes key roles at Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and the former Habib Nigeria Bank Limited, where he specialized in business development, risk management, transaction services, and underwriting.

His educational background further underscores his strong foundation in business and technology. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology from the University of Ife and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Lagos.

Additionally, he possesses certifications in Oracle e-Business Suite and has participated in executive development programs at renowned business schools.

What you should know

Earlier in May, Access Holdings announced the appointment of Mrs. Ibironke Adeyemi as an Independent Non-Executive Director, strengthening the diversity and expertise within its Board.

The appointment, approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), became effective on April 15, 2025, marking a strategic move to integrate extensive leadership experience in education, finance, and corporate governance into the company’s decision-making framework.

Mrs. Adeyemi brings over 30 years of experience spanning finance, management, and governance, making her an invaluable addition to the Board.

With Odusolu’s strategic appointment, Access Bank Plc aims to strengthen its technological innovation, governance structure, and financial strategy, ensuring sustainable growth in Nigeria’s banking sector.