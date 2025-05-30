Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), one of the world’s most prominent football clubs, has made a historic move by incorporating Bitcoin into its financial strategy, allocating a substantial portion of its fiat reserves to the cryptocurrency.

This unprecedented decision, announced just days before PSG competes in the UEFA Champions League final, signals a transformative shift in the convergence of sports, digital finance, and blockchain adoption.

Speaking at the Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas on Thursday, Pär Helgosson, head of PSG Labs, confirmed the club’s embrace of Bitcoin as a long-term asset.

“We took our fiat reserves and we actually allocated Bitcoin,” Helgosson stated. “We still have it in our books. And as one of the largest clubs in the world, we’re the largest player in the sports ecosystem to do that.”

A Bold Move in Asset Management

PSG’s decision to integrate Bitcoin into its treasury marks a departure from traditional football club financial models.

While many sports organizations have engaged in short-term crypto experiments, such as fan tokens and NFTs, PSG has taken a more profound approach by embracing Bitcoin as a treasury asset rather than just a commercial or engagement tool.

This strategy positions PSG as a “club of the new generation,” catering to a digitally savvy audience that is increasingly invested in the future of decentralized finance.

Helgosson emphasized this generational shift, stating: “More than 80% of our fan base is actually under 34 years old. It means that we’re about what’s next, just like Bitcoin.”

Expanding Crypto Ventures Through PSG Labs

Beyond integrating Bitcoin into its treasury, PSG has leveraged its global reach of over 550 million fans to expand its footprint in the digital economy. Through PSG Labs, a venture platform founded last year, the club is actively incubating and scaling Bitcoin-based projects.

“We will launch with you, list with you, raise with you,” Helgosson explained. “We will help you find that global market.”

PSG had previously explored the blockchain space with its own fan token on Socios and AI-generated NFT posters via Crypto.com, but the adoption of Bitcoin as a treasury asset marks a more substantial shift toward institutional crypto investment.

What you should know

Big firms globally are incorporating Bitcoin into their treasury.

Recently, MicroStrategy, a leading business intelligence firm, acquired an additional 7,390 Bitcoin for approximately $764.9 million in a significant development in the cryptocurrency market.

This latest purchase brings the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to 576,230 BTC, valued at around $59 billion at current market prices.

The acquisition was made between May 12 and May 18, with an average price of $103,498 per coin.

Reshaping the Future of Sports Finance

With this groundbreaking step, PSG is not only revolutionizing its financial management strategy but also setting a precedent for other elite sports clubs to explore decentralized assets. The integration of Bitcoin into its reserves aligns PSG with global financial innovation, merging sporting passion with cutting-edge digital finance trends.

As cryptocurrency continues to reshape traditional financial systems, PSG’s approach signals an era where major sports organizations become active participants in the decentralized financial ecosystem, influencing sectors far beyond football.