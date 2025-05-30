Indonesia’s Directorate General of Immigration now requires all foreign nationals to appear in person at an immigration office to renew their stay, regardless of visa type.

The new policy, effective May 29, 2025, ends the previously available fully online renewal system and applies to all visa types, including Visa on Arrival (VoA), e-VoA, and Temporary Residence Permits (KITAS).

The change was announced by Indonesia’s Directorate General of Immigration via Circular Letter Number IMI-417.GR.01.01 Year 2025.

Officials say the move is intended to strengthen oversight and reduce abuse of the country’s visa system.

“Between January and April 2025 alone, we recorded 2,201 immigration violations, a 36.7% increase compared to the same period last year,” said Yuldi Yusman, Acting Director General of Immigration, in a press briefing. “We uncovered over 500 cases of misuse and revoked the licenses of 215 companies involved in fraudulent sponsorship practices.”

The new Process

Previously, foreign visitors and residents could complete visa extensions entirely online. Under the revised rules, applicants must:

Submit an application through evisa.imigrasi.go.id

Upload supporting documents online

Schedule and attend an in-person appointment for biometric photo capture and an interview

This hybrid model applies to both short-term tourists and long-term residents, including retirees, students, investors, and foreign workers.

Acknowledging potential challenges, Indonesian immigration offices will offer on-site, appointment-free services for vulnerable individuals. This includes elderly applicants, persons with disabilities, pregnant women, nursing mothers, and foreigners in emergency situations. Immigration officers will assist these groups throughout the process.

Some context

The updated policy also places new obligations on visa sponsors. Sponsors are now required to report any changes in a foreign national’s civil status, address, or immigration status. Authorities have warned that failure to comply could lead to legal consequences for both the sponsor and the visa holder.

“We’re asking for full honesty from all parties involved,” Yusman said. “This is about creating a more secure and transparent system that protects the integrity of Indonesia’s immigration laws.”

What to know

The policy shift will have widespread implications for the millions of foreigners who visit or reside in Indonesia each year. Travelers are urged to plan their visa renewals well in advance and prepare for the additional administrative steps required under the new rules.

Immigration reports suggest consulting with licensed agents or local sponsors to navigate the revised procedures, especially for those unfamiliar with Indonesia’s bureaucratic processes.

Indonesia’s decision reflects a broader global trend of tightening immigration oversight amid rising concerns over illegal employment, overstays, and sponsor abuse. While the in-person requirement may pose new hurdles for travelers, authorities argue it is a necessary step toward modernizing and safeguarding the nation’s borders.