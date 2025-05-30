The Federal Government has expanded the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road project to incorporate a direct connection to Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano.

This adjustment follows the termination of certain sections of the original contract with Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, disclosed during an interview on Arise TV that President Bola Tinubu directed the inclusion of a link road at Section 3, extending the project’s terminus in Kano to the airport.

As a result, the project has been extended by over 10 kilometers, with solar-powered street lighting installed throughout the entire 700-kilometer stretch.

Umahi said, “Additionally, the President directed that we include a link road at Section 3, connecting the end of the project in Kano to the Aminu Kano International Airport.

“As a result, we’ve extended the project by over 10 kilometers. We’ve also included solar-powered street lighting throughout the entire 700-kilometer stretch,” Umahi stated.

Umahi explained that the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road project, spanning 700 kilometers, underwent a transparent and extensive negotiation process lasting 14 months.

Julius Berger had completed 480 kilometers of the road over approximately eight years at a cost of N393 billion, reflecting the economic conditions before the removal of the fuel subsidy and the naira’s floatation.

However, when Julius Berger later requested N1.1 trillion to complete the remaining section, the government found the figure unjustifiable. Despite multiple attempts to reach a mutually agreeable and reasonable settlement, the company did not compromise, leading the government to ultimately reject the proposal.

Following the termination of Julius Berger’s contract, Umahi disclosed that the project has since resumed with a revised budget exceeding N800 billion. The updated plan includes reinforced concrete pavement for enhanced durability.

Umahi further noted that the termination of Julius Berger’s contract was not isolated to this project alone. Similar decisions were made on the Itu-Odukpani road, where disagreements over pavement specifications led to contract termination.

However, in the case of the high-priority 35-kilometer Bodo-Bonny Road project, presidential intervention ensured its continuity. Funding for the project increased from N120 billion to N200 billion, facilitating timely completion, with progress now at 90%.

Despite these contract changes, Umahi confirmed that Julius Berger remains actively engaged in other federal infrastructure projects, including underwater construction on Carter Bridge and rehabilitation works on Lagos’s Third Mainland and Iddo bridges.

He emphasized that all decisions were driven strictly by value-for-money considerations, without any personal or political motivations.