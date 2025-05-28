The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has called for joint efforts to tackle the rising spread of fake engine oil and lubricants across the country, warning that these substandard products pose serious risks to vehicles, machinery, and the nation’s economy.

The Director-General of SON, Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke, made this disclosure during an event themed “Impact of Adulterated/Lubricating Engine Oil on Nigeria’s Economy”, in Osogbo on Wednesday.

He stated that the event was aimed at creating awareness among stakeholders and consumers, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

“The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has called for concerted efforts against the influx of adulterated lubricants and engine oil in the country.

“According to him, adulterated lubricants are a menace that extends beyond mere product quality and poses significant risks to vehicles, machinery, and ultimately, the economy.

“The implications of adulterated lubricants and oil are far-reaching as they reduce the lifespans of engines and increase maintenance costs,” the source read in part.

More insights

Represented by the Osun State Coordinator, Mr. Razak Oyewopo, Okeke described the circulation of substandard lubricants as a critical challenge that is slowing down economic growth and reducing productivity in industries.

The Director explained that the use of poor-quality engine oil often leads to mechanical failure, downtime, and significant financial losses, particularly for businesses reliant on machinery and transportation.

He emphasized that for a nation striving to rebuild its economy, the widespread use of adulterated lubricants could have devastating effects.

Okeke noted that using poor-quality oil can cause mechanical failures, unplanned downtime, and financial losses, especially for businesses that rely heavily on machines and vehicles.

He stressed that tackling this problem is extremely important and cannot be delayed. Using certified, good-quality lubricants does more than just protect engines and machines; and also helps build a strong, reliable, and productive economy.

He stressed the need for increased consumer awareness and urged stakeholders to adopt ethical practices and commit to selling only certified products.

Also speaking at the workshop, Mr. Tijjani Sahib, Chairman of the Engine Oil Lubricant Dealers Association in Osun State, lauded SON’s efforts and urged members to prioritise the use of safe and authentic engine oil.

Delivering the keynote lecture, Mr. Sangosanya Olatunji, SON Coordinator for Ekiti State, highlighted the benefits of using quality engine oil, including better fuel efficiency, lower emissions, and extended oil drain intervals.

He called on manufacturers, dealers, and consumers to support SON in fulfilling its regulatory mandate and ensuring that only quality lubricants are sold in Nigeria.