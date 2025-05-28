Leading commercial law firm Duale, Ovia & Alex-Adedipe (DOA) has announced the fourth edition of its flagship Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) Business Series, scheduled to take place on Thursday, 5 June 2025, in Lagos State, Nigeria.

This year’s event, themed “Beyond the Startup Frenzy: Building the Infrastructure for a Digital Nigeria,” marks a strategic shift in the national tech conversation from early-stage enthusiasm and venture capital buzz to the critical building blocks of sustainable digital transformation.

As Nigeria aims to consolidate digital progress and sharpen its global competitiveness, the Business Series will offer a timely platform for deep dialogue, high-level policy engagement and ecosystem collaboration.

Adeleke Alex-Adedipe, Managing Partner at DOA, noted: “The Nigerian technology ecosystem is entering a new era. Innovation is no longer the sole focus; what matters now is scale, sustainability, and system-level thinking. This year’s TMT Series is designed to drive practical, cross-sector conversations on how Nigeria can build a truly inclusive and resilient digital economy.”

The 2025 edition will open with a keynote address by the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, who will also feature in a fireside chat reflecting on the structural and policy enablers of long-term growth. The programme will include two expert-led panel sessions, one focused on tech profitability and monetization and the other on balancing innovation with regulation.

A highlight of this year’s event is the debut of “The Next Big Bet – Solve. Scale. Sustain.”, a live pitch competition spotlighting early-stage, impact-driven startups across sectors such as artificial intelligence, fintech, connectivity, and digital media. Participants will also benefit from on-site regulatory advisory clinics, offering pro bono guidance on data protection, intellectual property, licensing, and compliance.

Some confirmed speakers for the 2025 edition include:

Hon. Olatunbosun Alake, Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Lagos State

Ashim Egunjobi, Managing Partner, Octerra Capital

Abiola Alabi, Media Executive & Investor

Dotun Olowoporoku, General Partner, Ventures Platform

Mudiaga Mowoe, CEO, DeltaRidge (Matta)

Florence Abebe, Head of Anticompetitive Practices, FCCPC

Ezichim Onweagba, Head of Global Partnerships, Quidax

Since its inception, the TMT Business Series has evolved into a premier platform for high-level engagement at the intersection of policy, innovation, and enterprise. The 2025 edition is set to reinforce DOA’s commitment to convening cross-sector thought leadership and supporting the growth of Nigeria’s digital economy.

Attendance is free but strictly by pre-registration. The event is open to invited guests, tech and policy stakeholders, founders, investors, and other industry players.

For enquiries or partnerships, please contact the TMT Series Planning Committee at info@doa-law.com or call +234 817 939 8995.

Follow event updates on IG @doalaw, Twitter @doa_law, and visit https://www.doa-law.com/.