The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has defended the administrative charges recently imposed on traders at the Onitsha Bridge Head drug market, including a controversial N700,000 fee.

The agency says the fees are Federal Government-approved and were imposed after uncovering massive contraventions in Onitsha and other open drug markets.

This clarification comes in response to backlash and misinformation spreading on social media, particularly a viral video by controversial influencer Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

RelatedStories No Content Available

In the video, Otse alleged that NAFDAC demanded N700,000 from each shop owner before allowing them to reopen, after many shops were shut down.

Agency alerts public to misinformation

In a statement signed by its Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, on Tuesday, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said it had been alerted to misleading information circulating on social media.

The agency referred to trending videos allegedly inciting traders at the Onitsha Bridge Head Market, shared by a social media influencer.

NAFDAC explained that the public would recall the recent enforcement operation in three Open Drug Markets, Idumota, Aba, and Onitsha in the country, where banned, expired, falsified, and substandard narcotic medicines worth more than a trillion Naira were removed and subsequently destroyed.

“Between 9th February and 27th March 2025, NAFDAC conducted a raid operation to remove unregistered, expired, banned, diverted donation drugs, substandard, falsified, and illicit narcotics and controlled substances from the three major Open Drug Markets (ODM) in the country,” the agency said.

NAFDAC explained that all the warehouses, shops, and parking stores in the three Open Drug Markets did not meet the minimum requirements of Good Storage and Distribution Practices (GSDP).

Additionally, the premises lacked proof of registration with the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), a clear violation of the pertinent extant law of the federation.

Details of the charges imposed

As a result of these infractions, NAFDAC imposed administrative charges that apply, as gazetted on perpetrators in line with Federal Government regulations.

“An Investigative charge of N5 million reduced to N200,000 after pleas for sales of unregistered products.

“An Investigative charge of N2 million reduced to N500,000 after much plea for being in violation of Good Storage and Distribution (GSD) practice.”

“The public should please note, contrary to erroneous speculations, that these are Federal government gazetted charges and payments,” the agency clarified.

Charges are government-backed, not arbitrary

NAFDAC emphasized that these are federally gazetted charges, and not arbitrary fees, as falsely portrayed on social media.

NAFDAC reiterated its commitment to ensuring that all medical products – medicines, vaccines, medical devices, and others being used in Nigeria are of good quality, safe, and efficacious.

The agency said its continuous monitoring efforts aim to prevent avoidable deaths among pregnant women, children, and vulnerable groups.

“Through this, we are improving the quality of life and life expectancy of our citizens, while reducing untimely deaths among adults living with chronic conditions like hypertension and diabetes,” the statement added.

NAFDAC assured the public that it will continue to work within the purview of its mandate.