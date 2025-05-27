France has published a revised list of labor shortage occupations, potentially opening the door to legal residency for thousands of undocumented migrants already employed in those fields.

But trade unions say the list, released May 21, falls short of the country’s economic needs and the people working in the shadows to meet them.

The sectors flagged in this list are diverse, covering everything from construction and manufacturing to healthcare, hospitality, and IT.

The hospitality industry, a backbone of France’s vibrant tourism economy, is experiencing a shortfall of over 330,000 jobs this year alone. Chefs, kitchen assistants, hotel staff, and servers are now officially recognized as key roles struggling to be filled, reflecting the sector’s urgent cry for skilled hands.

In a significant development, the revised list goes beyond traditional work permits: it allows undocumented foreign workers currently employed in these roles to apply for legal residency through a streamlined “regularisation” process. This is a monumental shift that acknowledges the realities of today’s labour market and offers a lifeline to thousands who have been working in the shadows — particularly in hospitality, agriculture, and domestic support.

Key In-Demand Jobs for 2025

The government’s shortage list spans a wide range of sectors across France. Here are some of the most critical roles:

Construction & Skilled Trades: Carpenters, roofers, welders, plumbers, masons, heavy equipment operators

Hospitality & Food Services: Chefs, bakers, hotel staff, kitchen assistants (outside Paris), restaurant servers

Healthcare & Home Care: Nurses, caregivers, physiotherapists, early childhood educators, home helpers

Agriculture & Environment: Agricultural laborers, horticulturists, viticulturists, aquaculture workers

Manufacturing & Industry: Maintenance mechanics, machine operators, quality control technicians

Transport & Logistics: Truck drivers, tram operators, warehouse handlers

IT & Digital Professions: Software developers, cybersecurity analysts, data engineers

Other Skilled Roles: Land surveyors, refrigeration technicians, elevator installers.

The full list, tailored by region, is available via the official Legifrance journal.

What to know

This policy shift aligns with data from think tanks like Terra Nova, which warn that France will require between 250,000 and 310,000 foreign workers in 2025 alone to maintain economic stability. The reality is clear: immigration is no longer a political choice but an economic necessity. Despite welcoming over 331,000 immigrants in 2022, the country still faces acute labour shortages.

For foreign professionals, this list represents a golden opportunity. With simplified work permit applications, faster residence approvals, and clear pathways from undocumented to legal status, France is making it easier than ever for skilled workers abroad to contribute to its economy and build lives within its borders. Of course, candidates must ensure their qualifications meet French standards and seek expert advice to navigate the process smoothly.