The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released an initial sum of N3,006,339,887 to accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres across Nigeria as part-payment for services rendered during the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This disbursement was announced by the Board’s management as a proactive measure to address concerns raised by the centres while investigations into their operations by security agencies remain ongoing.

“The management of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has approved an initial payment of N3,006,339,887 to Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres as part of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) service charges,” the statement read.

The board noted that the funds represent an early release of service charges, with payments for the remaining examination-related activities still under review.

CBT centres under investigation will not be paid

JAMB has expressed surprise at the public outcry and allegations by some Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres regarding payment delays.

It described the complaints as pressure tactics and potential acts of blackmail aimed at compelling early disbursement.

The board, however, acknowledged concerns raised, particularly in the context of ongoing investigations by security agencies, but maintained a firm stance on compliance with due process.

“While the Board acknowledges the centres’ concerns, particularly in light of ongoing investigations into their operations by security agencies, it emphasizes that any centres found to be in violation of regulations will not receive payment,” they noted

JAMB stressed that traditionally, payments to CBT centres are made only after the conclusion of the UTME and mop-up exercises. This norm has not changed.

Weekly payments during registration phase

The Board also noted that the CBT centres have not been left without compensation prior to this initial disbursement.

It emphasized that centres were receiving weekly payments during the registration phase, up until the process ended.

“It is important to note that these centres have received weekly payments during the registration phase until its conclusion and are familiar with the established procedures and timelines for the disbursement of examination charges, which typically occur after the UTME has been conducted,” the board said

The Board made it clear that it retains the right to recover any funds, especially in cases where centres are found culpable.

“The decision to make this payment is intended to prevent unnecessary distractions, especially as the Board retains the ability to recover funds from any centres implicated in ongoing investigations, even if it means instituting legal procedures,” the board stated.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported earlier in April that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released N397,030,900 as transport allowances to 1,909 officials participating in the conduct of the 2025 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), held nationwide on April 10, 2025.

This disbursement was confirmed by JAMB’s Director of Finance, Mufutau Bello, during a strategic meeting in Abuja to assess the Board’s preparedness for both the mock and main UTME exercises.

JAMB’s Director of Finance, Mufutau Bello, emphasized the scale of the mock exam and the financial commitment involved, stating that the N397 million covered only the initial phase, representing one-third of the total number of officials engaged.

He described the mock examination as the foundational step in JAMB’s responsibilities and critical to safeguarding the integrity of Nigeria’s tertiary education system.