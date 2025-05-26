The Plateau State Government has released N2 billion as counterpart funding for the implementation of the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

Governor Caleb Mutfwang made this known on Monday in Jos during the inauguration of construction works on three Agro-Logistic Centres across the state.

The governor said the move was aimed at boosting agribusiness and rural infrastructure in the state.

Mutfwang explained that the agro-logistic centres would be located in Mangu, Shendam, and Bassa Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Financial commitment despite scarcity

He noted, “It took considerable financial engineering to assemble these funds. It is not easy to just release N2 billion given the current scarce resources. But because of the importance and impact of the project on our people, we took the bold step and released the funds.

“This project began in 2021, but when we assumed office in 2023, nothing had been done, so we started afresh,” he said.

The governor said that his administration had enacted some laws and created some special agencies that would enable the smooth running of the project in the state.

He called on the Chairmen, traditional rulers, and the people of the benefiting LGAs to take ownership of the project by ensuring that the contractors deliver quality jobs.

“Local government chairman and traditional rulers must take responsibility for these projects; you have the right to let us know if any of these projects are not being properly implemented.

“We cannot spend huge money and not get value for money; I will never agree to any contractor to cut corners.

“We want to build roads that will last, and since this project is a rural-based based aimed at harnessing the abundant resources found on the Plateau, we will continue to support it in order to achieve the desired objectives,” he said.

Commitment to accountability and service

The governor further assured the people of the state of his commitment to serving them with diligence and accountability.

”Let me assure my people of Plateau that I’m here as your governor to serve you and will do everything with all due diligence and sincerity to meet your aspirations.

“This I will not mind political affiliations or religious inclinations, but in line with our desire to bring development to all sectors of the economy,” Mutfwang promised.

In his remarks, Mr Aminu Mohammad, the National Coordinator of RAAMP, commended the Plateau government for its commitment towards the implementation of the project in the state.

Mohammed, represented by Mr Salisu Abubakar, explained that the project is implemented in 19 states with the support of the World Bank and the Agence Française de Development (AFD).

He said that the project, particularly the agro centres, would improve service delivery to farmers and agro processors in the state.

He particularly said that Plateau was rated first among the benefitting states in the area of implementation.

“This is a bold declaration of our shared commitment to improving the livelihood of smallholder farmers, strengthening the agricultural value chain, and promoting Rural economic growth.

“The agro-logistic centers we are are integral component of agro project, with the strategic objective to enhance market access through both infrastructure development and market system

“RAAMP has come to stay, and we are expecting additional funding of over 575 million dollars for another phase,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr. Daniel Temsen, RAAMP Coordinator in the state, highlighted that the project has constructed 331 kilometres of roads and 45 drainage systems across rural communities.

He expressed gratitude to the governor for releasing the counterpart funds and urged contractors to ensure the projects are completed according to specifications.