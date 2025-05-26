The Federal Government has begun evacuating and demolishing illegal structures beneath the Iddo Bridge in Lagos, citing serious safety concerns and the risk of imminent collapse.

The order was given by the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, during an inspection of the bridge on Sunday, alongside structural engineers and officials from Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

Umahi raised concerns about the condition of the Iddo Bridge, saying it had been severely compromised by illegal human activities beneath it.

“We are here with bridge experts to examine the Iddo Bridge, which was burnt down due to unlawful occupation and activities under it,” he said.

According to him, people had turned the underpass into shops, warehouses, and even homes, actions that caused major damage.

He added that Julius Berger had recommended that the bridge be completely demolished and rebuilt.

Other bridges also affected

Umahi noted that the Cowry Bridge and the Independence Bridge had also been affected by similar illegal activities.

He explained that the Federal Government’s efforts to engage the illegal occupants had been met with resistance, as some claimed the matter was already in court.

“They have refused to vacate the premises and even wrote to us, insisting the case is in court,” he said.

“It seems what they are selling is more important to them than the lives of Lagosians, but we cannot allow that,” Umahi added.

Demolition deadline set for Monday

Umahi instructed the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, to ensure that all illegal structures beneath the Iddo Bridge are demolished before the close of business on Monday.

“This is about saving lives. We must act to prevent the collapse of the bridge,” he said.

He noted that the bridge’s structural integrity had already been compromised, with beams damaged by vehicles and some burnt.

Umahi also ordered that police officers be deployed to the site to secure any valuables discovered during the demolition.

“If we find even a pin, it should be recorded and returned. But from what I’ve seen so far, it’s mostly iron doors and partitions. There are no significant goods inside,” he added.

No going back on demolition, says minister

The minister stressed that there would be no reversal of the decision to demolish the illegal structures and carry out a thorough inspection of the bridge.

“We are not trying to punish anyone; we are trying to save lives. Every illegal structure under this bridge must be removed before the end of Monday, “Umahi said.

More Insights

The contract for the rehabilitation of the Iddo Bridge was awarded to Julius Berger Plc in 2024.

In April, Minister Umahi highlighted that one of the major issues with the bridge was its low headroom clearance.

He explained that a section of the bridge had a clearance of about 3.0 metres, well below the required minimum of 5.6 metres.

According to him, this insufficient clearance has led to frequent collisions by trucks hitting the underside of the bridge deck, causing structural damage.

Umahi also raised concerns about shops located near the bridge that were selling chemicals, warning that such activities posed serious safety risks.

He recalled an incident where chemicals caught fire near the bridge, resulting in extensive damage to the structure.

He stressed that the bridge’s structural elements had been significantly compromised and required urgent attention.